Pastrnak's offense, leadership key for Czechia's success in 2026 Olympics

Bruins forward to represent country in Games for 1st time, named to team June 16

Pastrnak Czechia

© Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

David Pastrnak is certainly synonymous with the black and gold of the Boston Bruins.

The forward also represents the gold standard for Czechia, and will do so again for his country when the NHL participates in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, the first time since 2014 the best players in the world will be on the Olympic stage.

"He's like a god for the people back home," said Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka, one of 14 Czech forwards to play at least 30 NHL games last season. "All the young hockey players watching him want to be like him. He's a big superstar back home. But in the locker room he's a normal guy. He doesn't want to be above the other guys. He just wants to hang out, wants to have a good time. He's so nice.

"He's amazing."

It's well-earned praise for Pastrnak, who led all Czech-born skaters in goals (43), assists (63) and points (106) last season, and since entering the League in 2014-15 leads all Czech players and is eighth overall among NHL players of all nationalities with 833 points (391 goals, 442 assists) in 756 games.

NHL Network ranks the Top 20 Wings Right Now, focusing on David Pastrnak at 2

The 29-year-old already is third all-time in NHL scoring among Czech skaters, behind Jaromir Jagr (1,921 points) and Patrik Elias (1,025), and his 1.10 points per game trails only Jagr (1.11).

Pastrnak said he welcomes the pressure of being Czechia's go-to guy whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"It's always pride and honor," said Pastrnak, who has led Czech-born NHL skaters in points in each of the past seven seasons. "I have it in Boston every time I put the jersey on. I'm very honored. Same with my country. It's a small country. I'm very proud being from the Czech Republic. I never forget where I come from. Every time is special."

Pastrnak has represented Czechia in two IIHF World Under-18 Championships, three IIHF World Junior Championships and six IIHF World Championships as well as the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"He's great," said Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, who was with Pastrnak on the 2020-21 Bruins and again at the 2025 World Championship. "He's such a good player. He has a lot of responsibilities towards our team in the sense that everybody expects him to score. He's been a great leader for us and he's been super positive."

That was never more evident than at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague.

On home ice, Pastrnak jumped from the Bruins, who had been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, to the international stage to help Czechia to its first Worlds gold since 2010.

Pastrnak scored the golden goal in a 2-0 win against Switzerland in the final.

"Last year when he came to the Czech national team after Boston got kicked out, he changed the mentality in the locker room, I would say," Klapka said. "It helped the other guys, Pastrnak coming to play for us, because they know he's going to score big goals, they know he's going to be positive all the time. He just tries to help the guys. It's a boost for the other guys. They get to a new level in their games too. He's a superstar back home. Guys really want to play with him. He's amazing.

"He just wants to win. That's the most important thing."

Pastrnak will have his next opportunity to do so when he makes his Olympic debut.

He was one of six players named to Czechia's preliminary roster on June 16, joining forwards Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche, Ondrej Palat of the New Jersey Devils, Pavel Zacha of the Bruins, defenseman Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks and goalie Lukas Dostal of the Ducks.

Czechia is chasing its first gold in Olympic men's hockey in almost 30 years; it won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, and bronze at the 2006 Torino Olympics. At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last year of NHL participation in the Games, they finished sixth.

Pastrnak, unquestionably, will be part of the podium chase.

"He's a special player," Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said. "He proves it every game. He always makes that next play and makes something happen.

"He's a big player for us."

Related Content

Andersson says Olympic opportunity with Sweden would 'mean the world to me'

NHL Top Players: Top 20 wings

Hedman says playing for Sweden in 2026 Olympics will be 'dream come true'

Finland looking for 'defense-first team' at 2026 Olympics

Inside look at Boston Bruins

3 questions facing Boston Bruins

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Blackhawks prospect Boisvert embracing change ahead of 1st year at Boston University

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

Curry caring for Canadiens icon Blake may outshine hat trick before Queen

Color of Hockey: 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup to represent game’s global growth

Lundell takes Stanley Cup to amusement park in Finland

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

Parekh aiming 'to have a big camp,' make roster for Flames

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Detroit Red Wings

Barkov brings Stanley Cup back to Finland for 2nd year in row, eyes another big season