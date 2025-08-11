Pastrnak's offense, leadership key for Czechia's success in 2026 Olympics

The 29-year-old already is third all-time in NHL scoring among Czech skaters, behind Jaromir Jagr (1,921 points) and Patrik Elias (1,025), and his 1.10 points per game trails only Jagr (1.11).

Pastrnak said he welcomes the pressure of being Czechia's go-to guy whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"It's always pride and honor," said Pastrnak, who has led Czech-born NHL skaters in points in each of the past seven seasons. "I have it in Boston every time I put the jersey on. I'm very honored. Same with my country. It's a small country. I'm very proud being from the Czech Republic. I never forget where I come from. Every time is special."

Pastrnak has represented Czechia in two IIHF World Under-18 Championships, three IIHF World Junior Championships and six IIHF World Championships as well as the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"He's great," said Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar, who was with Pastrnak on the 2020-21 Bruins and again at the 2025 World Championship. "He's such a good player. He has a lot of responsibilities towards our team in the sense that everybody expects him to score. He's been a great leader for us and he's been super positive."

That was never more evident than at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague.

On home ice, Pastrnak jumped from the Bruins, who had been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, to the international stage to help Czechia to its first Worlds gold since 2010.

Pastrnak scored the golden goal in a 2-0 win against Switzerland in the final.

"Last year when he came to the Czech national team after Boston got kicked out, he changed the mentality in the locker room, I would say," Klapka said. "It helped the other guys, Pastrnak coming to play for us, because they know he's going to score big goals, they know he's going to be positive all the time. He just tries to help the guys. It's a boost for the other guys. They get to a new level in their games too. He's a superstar back home. Guys really want to play with him. He's amazing.

"He just wants to win. That's the most important thing."

Pastrnak will have his next opportunity to do so when he makes his Olympic debut.

He was one of six players named to Czechia's preliminary roster on June 16, joining forwards Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche, Ondrej Palat of the New Jersey Devils, Pavel Zacha of the Bruins, defenseman Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks and goalie Lukas Dostal of the Ducks.

Czechia is chasing its first gold in Olympic men's hockey in almost 30 years; it won gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, and bronze at the 2006 Torino Olympics. At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last year of NHL participation in the Games, they finished sixth.

Pastrnak, unquestionably, will be part of the podium chase.

"He's a special player," Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said. "He proves it every game. He always makes that next play and makes something happen.

"He's a big player for us."