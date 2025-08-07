Andersson says Olympic opportunity with Sweden would 'mean the world to me'

STOCKHOLM -- When Rasmus Andersson played for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he got his first taste of representing his country on the world stage.

Now he wants more.

The Calgary Flames defenseman, who was captain for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, has his sights set on wearing his nation's colors at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"That's probably one of the biggest goals, to get a spot," Andersson told NHL.com on Wednesday. "I have to control what I can, my own game, my attitude, and try to start the season in the best possible way. Show that I really want to be on the Olympic roster."

The 28-year-old has been a regular for the Flames since the 2018-19 season, but last season was the first time he played for Sweden at the senior level.

After making the 4 Nations Face-Off roster, the Sweden coaching staff seems to have full trust in him. In fact, he was one of about 30 payers to participate in an informational Olympic meeting Wednesday arranged by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and the Swedish Olympic Committee.

"It was fun meeting everybody again," Andersson said. "There is a few you know and a few you don't know. That's what's fun with these meetings. It's not just us more experienced players, it's a lot of younger players from other teams too, guys you never met. You get to know everyone and meet the staff again." Andersson, who had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 81 games with the Flames last season, was one of seven defensemen picked to play for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off, the first international best-on-best tournament with NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

"First and foremost, 4 Nations was your own little Olympics once you got there," Andersson said. "It wasn't the Olympics, but something similar that you had as a goal before the season. You wanted to be a part of that team. I got the call and was extremely proud and happy. Just to hang out with everybody. I didn't really know anybody except the ones I played with because I hadn't been on any national team before."