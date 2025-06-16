NHL in ‘really good spot’ with Olympics to follow Cup Final, 4 Nations Face-Off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid sat at the press conference podium wearing his piercing steely-eyed game face Monday, the most talented player in the world knowing his Stanley Cup dream with the Edmonton Oilers will disintegrate with one loss in either of the next two games.

As such, the stoic captain was completely focused at his media availability on the eve of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), a must-win with Edmonton trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Until the subject of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 came up, that is.

On Monday, the 12 countries participating in the event next February each named the first six players to their preliminary rosters including, of course, McDavid by Canada. And when asked by NHL.com about his first opportunity to participate in an Olympics, he took a moment to take his mind off the Panthers.

He even almost smiled.

Almost.

"Another incredible honor,” he said. “Incredibly honored to represent my country at the biggest sporting event in the world. You think of the Canadian players that can be named to that team, and to be selected again it means a lot, obviously.”

And with that, his concentration shifted back to the Cup Final.

“But we're looking forward to tomorrow obviously and what we have right in front of us, and that's a heck of an opportunity to go win a hockey game.”

No one can blame McDavid for having tunnel vision when it comes to this series. He’s fantasized about winning the Cup since he was a kid growing up 40 miles north of Toronto in Newmarket, Ontario.

Last year, Florida prevented him from achieving that goal by defeating Edmonton 2-1 in Game 7. The same teams are in the Cup Final again in what’s been an outstanding advertisement for the sport, including three of the five games thus far being settled in exhilarating overtimes.

It’s just another example of the golden age of hockey we’re experiencing, with the OIympics being the next chapter of the story once the Cup is awarded in the next few days.

Think about the thrills and spills the game has showcased in the past calendar year alone. Start from the Panthers’ dramatic seven-game victory in the 2024 Cup Final, a series in which the Oilers came back from a series 3-0 deficit only to fall one goal short in the season finale.

Then, there was the 4 Nations Face-Off, a thrilling best-on-best tournament that concluded with McDavid scoring against United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck in overtime of the championship game to give Canada a 3-2 victory.

“It’s fantastic,” U.S. general manager Bill Guerin said Monday. “(Canada GM) Doug (Armstrong) and I met in the hall after the championship in Boston, (and) he said it best -- hockey was the big winner. Canada won the championship, but the sport of hockey was the big winner because of the notoriety, the popularity.

“For all of us, we’re just really proud of being a part of this bigger picture and growing the game and getting it more on the forefront. We have some of the greatest athletes in the world, and it was nice to see them catapult it to the top. It’s really nice to be a part of that. … These guys are faster, more skilled and dedicated than they ever have been. The game’s in a really, really good spot.”