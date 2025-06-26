Team Canada projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Forwards (14)
Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*
Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers*
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
There are some no doubters here: Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid, Point, Reinhart, Bennett and Marner come to mind after helping Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. For the remaining candidates, general manager Doug Armstrong told NHL.com that “what we asked all the guys to do: When the lights are the brightest, whether it’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, World Championships, whatever it may be, we want to see how guys perform.” At 37 years old, Marchand did just that to help the Panthers win the Stanley Cup. 4 Nations assistant Bruce Cassidy added that Marchand brought energy to a relatively reserved Canadian dressing room. Armstrong said candidates will be gauged on their play right up to the January selection date. Two in particular who were snubbed for the 4 Nations made cases down the stretch: No player in the NHL had more points post-4 Nations than Thomas (40), and Suzuki (37) was fourth. Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes) and Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) are also expected to be in the mix while big-bodied Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals) benefits from the tournament being played on smaller NHL-sized rinks. And don’t count out Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), the 19-yrear-old who impressed Team Canada officials at the IIHF World Championship in May.