Team Canada projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters. Today, staff writer Mike Zeisberger makes his picks for Team Canada.

The 12 countries that will play at the 2026 Olympics announced the first six players to their respective rosters June 16.

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players and traditionally has 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.