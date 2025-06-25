Team Slovakia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Defensemen (8)
Peter Ceresnak, Dynamo Pardubice
Erik Cernak, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Martin Fehervary Washington Capitals*
Michal Ivan, Bili Tygri Liberec
Samuel Knazko, Cleveland Monsters
Patrik Koch, Ocelari Trinec
Martin Marincin Ocelari Trinec
Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils*
Defense can be the strength of what's usually an offensively oriented team. There are three players who should have a regular spot in the NHL next season, with Knazko hoping to become the fourth. Cernak is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2020, 2021) and one of the Lightning's key shutdown defensemen. He doesn't have much experience on the international level but has played more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs than anyone on the projected roster. Fehervary is a member of the Capitals' top defensive unit and will enter his fifth NHL season. Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, should become one of New Jersey's key defensemen in the next few years. Marincin, formerly with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, is the only defenseman on this roster who played at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Goalies (3)
Adam Gajan, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Samuel Hlavaj, Iowa Wild
Adam Huska, HC Lugano
With no goalies from Slovakia in the NHL, Hlavaj might be closest to become the next one after Jaroslav Halak left the New York Rangers after the 2022-23 season. Hlavaj, the likely starter, has been a mainstay of the national team. Gajan, a second-round pick (No. 35) of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 draft, the highest a goalie from his country has been selected in NHL history, will enter his second season in the NCAA.