Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Here is the Team Switzerland roster (listed alphabetically by position, with an asterisk after the players who were named to the roster June 16):

Forwards (14)

Andres Ambuhl, HC Davos

Sven Andrighetto, ZSC Lions

Nicolas Baechler, ZSC Lions

Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg-Gotteron

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings*

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils*

Gregory Hofmann, EV Zug

Ken Jager, Lausanne HC

Denis Malgin, ZSC Lions

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils*

Tyler Moy, SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets*

Damien Riat, Lausanne HC

Sandro Schmid, Fribourg-Gotteron

In terms of offense, Switzerland can easily compete at the 2026 Olympics. This was demonstrated at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden and Denmark, when the country won a silver medal for the fifth time.

With Fiala, Hischier, Meier and Niederreiter, the Swiss are well-stocked at the top and in the depth of the roster. Andrighetto and Malgin provide two more outstanding scorers with NHL experience. Both played a key role in the ZSC Lions' consecutive National League championships. Moy's development has been remarkable in recent years. The sixth-round pick (No. 175) of the Nashville Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft is now one of the best forwards in the National League and his 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games led Switzerland at Worlds.

Others in consideration: Simon Knak, HC Davos; Marco Lehmann, SC Bern; Dario Rohrbach, SCL Tigers, Calvin Thurkauf, HC Lugano

Defensemen (8)

Tim Berni, Geneve-Servette HC

Lian Bichsel, Dallas Stars

Dominik Egli, Frolunda HC

Michael Fora, HC Davos

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators*

Dean Kukan, ZSC Lions

J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils*

Switzerland's defense also contains some illustrious names. Josi is a world-class offensive defenseman, and Moser, Siegenthaler and Bichsel each is a regular on his NHL team.

Kukan and Berni played in the National League after stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The former led Swiss defensemen at Worlds with nine points (one goal, eight assists).

There are a number of talented defensemen in Switzerland's top division who have justified hopes of playing at the 2026 Olympics. The vacant spots behind the players with NHL experience will be fiercely contested.

Others in consideration: Andrea Glauser, Lausanne HC; Romain Loeffel, SC Bern; Christian Marti, ZSC Lions

Goalies (3)

Sandro Aeschlimann, HC Davos

Stephane Charlin, SCL Tigers

Leonardo Genoni, EV Zug

Genoni from EV Zug is the clear No. 1. The 37-year-old has long been the national team's Mr. Reliable at Worlds and the Olympics. At 2025 Worlds, he had a 0.99 goals-against average and .953 save percentage in 424:32 minutes and was voted tournament MVP.

It remains to be seen who will take on the role of backup. Thought former NHL goalie Reto Berra may be given the opportunity to end his career with participation in the 2026 Olympics, Aeschlimann and Charlin were given preference at Worlds.

Others in consideration: Berra, Fribourg-Gotteron