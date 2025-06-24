Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Well-stocked at forward led by Hischier, Fiala; Josi, Siegenthaler among top names on defense

Hischier Fiala for Switzerland roster projex 62425

© Sipa via AP Images

By Axel Jeroma / NHL.com/de Independent Correspondent

With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 less than a year away, NHL.com is predicting the rosters. Today, NHL.com/de independent correspondent Axel Jeroma makes his predictions for Team Switzerland.

The 12 countries that will play at the 2026 Olympics announced the first six players to their respective rosters June 16.

The men's tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22. The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players and traditionally has 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

2026 Olympic hockey schedule announced

Here is the Team Switzerland roster (listed alphabetically by position, with an asterisk after the players who were named to the roster June 16):

Forwards (14)

Andres Ambuhl, HC Davos
Sven Andrighetto, ZSC Lions
Nicolas Baechler, ZSC Lions
Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg-Gotteron
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings*
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils*
Gregory Hofmann, EV Zug
Ken Jager, Lausanne HC
Denis Malgin, ZSC Lions
Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils*
Tyler Moy, SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets*
Damien Riat, Lausanne HC
Sandro Schmid, Fribourg-Gotteron

In terms of offense, Switzerland can easily compete at the 2026 Olympics. This was demonstrated at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden and Denmark, when the country won a silver medal for the fifth time.

With Fiala, Hischier, Meier and Niederreiter, the Swiss are well-stocked at the top and in the depth of the roster. Andrighetto and Malgin provide two more outstanding scorers with NHL experience. Both played a key role in the ZSC Lions' consecutive National League championships. Moy's development has been remarkable in recent years. The sixth-round pick (No. 175) of the Nashville Predators in the 2015 NHL Draft is now one of the best forwards in the National League and his 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games led Switzerland at Worlds.

Others in consideration: Simon Knak, HC Davos; Marco Lehmann, SC Bern; Dario Rohrbach, SCL Tigers, Calvin Thurkauf, HC Lugano

Defensemen (8)

Tim Berni, Geneve-Servette HC
Lian Bichsel, Dallas Stars
Dominik Egli, Frolunda HC
Michael Fora, HC Davos
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators*
Dean Kukan, ZSC Lions
J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils*

Switzerland's defense also contains some illustrious names. Josi is a world-class offensive defenseman, and Moser, Siegenthaler and Bichsel each is a regular on his NHL team.

Kukan and Berni played in the National League after stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The former led Swiss defensemen at Worlds with nine points (one goal, eight assists).

There are a number of talented defensemen in Switzerland's top division who have justified hopes of playing at the 2026 Olympics. The vacant spots behind the players with NHL experience will be fiercely contested.

Others in consideration: Andrea Glauser, Lausanne HC; Romain Loeffel, SC Bern; Christian Marti, ZSC Lions

Goalies (3)

Sandro Aeschlimann, HC Davos
Stephane Charlin, SCL Tigers
Leonardo Genoni, EV Zug

Genoni from EV Zug is the clear No. 1. The 37-year-old has long been the national team's Mr. Reliable at Worlds and the Olympics. At 2025 Worlds, he had a 0.99 goals-against average and .953 save percentage in 424:32 minutes and was voted tournament MVP.

It remains to be seen who will take on the role of backup. Thought former NHL goalie Reto Berra may be given the opportunity to end his career with participation in the 2026 Olympics, Aeschlimann and Charlin were given preference at Worlds.

Others in consideration: Berra, Fribourg-Gotteron

