U.S. aims to build on 'huge' edge heading into 2026 Olympics, Werenski says

The United States is hoping to strike gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and already looks to have a head start toward mining a medal.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said he believes participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February -- the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey -- will give the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland an edge at Milano Cortina, where NHL players will participate for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I think it's huge," Werenski said. "I think teams that played in that, the four teams that were in that, probably have a slight advantage going into that tournament because we just experienced it. There's no feeling like going out there with the colors on where it's best on best. I've never experienced anything like that before, and I definitely feel like, I don't want to say nervous, but like almost too excited the first couple of games. I feel like you kind of have a slight advantage, those four teams playing in it.

"I know the experience for me is definitely going to help me moving forward and ... hopefully at the Olympics if I'm on the team, I think that 4 Nations experience is only going to help me and my game."

Werenski and Team USA will gladly take any available advantage into the men's Olympic tournament, starting with preliminary games Feb. 11 and a gold-medal date scheduled for Feb. 22.

The last time the U.S. won gold at a best-on-best event was the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Bill Guerin, Team USA's general manager, was a forward on the roster at the time.

The U.S. came within one goal of victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off, losing 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the championship game.

"Those games (at the 4 Nations) were the highest level hockey I've ever seen," Minnesota Wild and Team USA general manager Bill Guerin told NHL.com. "What I saw ... we always go back to this... it wasn't about the goals and assists and the points that guys got. It was the way they played. It was (Edmonton Oilers center Connor) McDavid vs. (Vegas Golden Knights center Jack) Eichel or (Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney) Crosby vs. (Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston) Matthews out there, and they checked each other. The checking was incredible. There was no room, and the guys played discipline and they played tight. It wasn't just river hockey. It was tight-checking.

"That's the thing that sticks in my mind and what is probably going to be at the Olympics."

There will be some additional momentum on the Americans' side.

They enter Olympic play after having won the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm in May, its first gold at the event since 1933 -- a span of 92 years.

"I think we've definitely grown," Werenski said. "I thought the 4 Nations was a step in the right direction for us. I thought this, obviously, was a step in the right direction. There's a lot of good countries. This was our year."

Werenski and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman were the lone members of Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off team to win gold at the 2025 Worlds.

The goal is to replicate that result on the Olympic level; the United States has won gold there twice, including the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics and the Miracle on Ice 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, and won silver in 2002 and 2010 in competitions that also featured NHL participation.

Winning gold at the Worlds and the 4 Nations experience has the Americans feeling good about their chances next February.

"I think we all saw the level of play at that (4 Nations Face-Off) tournament," Swayman said. "We know what it takes now. That's the experience and the lessons that we need to utilize to move forward and know we need to be better. We were right there, obviously, but it's not enough. That's something that we're really excited about, to move forward with.

"The guys in that group that have that experience are going to make sure we do the job next time."