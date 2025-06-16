Finland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Barkov, Rantanen, Saros among those selected

finland-olympics-prelim-roster
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 12 countries participating in men’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are naming the first six players to their preliminary rosters Monday.

The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Here are the first six players on Team Finland’s preliminary roster (listed in alphabetical order):

Sebastian Aho, F

A 27-year-old center from Rauma, Aho is a three-time NHL All-Star (2019, 2022, 2024) with 631 points (283 goals, 348 assists) in 677 games for the Carolina Hurricanes. He had two assists in three games for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, played three games in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and has competed in the IIHF World Championship three times (2016, 2017, 2018).

Aleksander Barkov, F

The 29-year-old center and Florida Panthers captain has reached the Stanley Cup Final the past three seasons, winning the championship in 2024, and has 782 points (286 goals, 496 assists) in 804 games. He has been named an NHL All-Star twice (2018, 2023). Barkov, who is from Tampere, had two points (one goal, one assists) in three games during the 4 Nations Face-Off, one assist in two games at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was held without a point in three games in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Miro Heiskanen, D

An All-Star as a rookie, the 25-year-old from Espoo has averaged 24:30 of ice time per game for the Stars since entering the League in 2018 and has 283 points (58 goals, 225 assists) in 475 games for the Dallas Stars, who selected him with the No. 3 pick at the 2017 NHL Draft. Heiskanen had one goal in five games for Finland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and competed at the World Championship in 2018 and 2022.

Esa Lindell, D

The 31-year-old has 217 points (54 goals, 163 assists) in 684 games across 10 NHL seasons for the Stars, including five goals and 21 assists each of the past two seasons. A native of Vantaa, Lindell had one goal in three games at the 4 Nations Face-Off, played one game at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and has competed at the World Championship three times (2015, 2016, 2022).

Mikko Rantanen, F

The 28-year-old has 705 points (294 goals, 411 assists) in 652 games for the Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Hurricanes. He had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 20 playoff games when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and has been named an All-Star twice (2019, 2023). From Nousiainen, Rantanen has played at the World Championship four times, most recently with nine assists in eight games in 2023.

Juuse Saros, G

An NHL All-Star in 2022 and 2023, the 30-year-old from Forssa is 202-150-38 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 408 games with the Nashville Predators since 2015. He was 0-2 with a 3.96 GAA and an .870 save percentage at the 4 Nations Face-Off and 4-2 with a 1.67 GAA and a .943 save percentage in the 2025 World Championship.

Related Content

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Latvia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics has NHL players extra motivated at Worlds

Pastrnak helping Czechia 'build something' during World Championship

Stutzle helping Germany lay groundwork for 2026 Olympics success during World Championship

Latest News

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Latvia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Murtagh brings scoring touch to 2025 NHL Draft

10 players on radar for 2025 NHL Draft passed over last year

Color of Hockey: Moses can become latest Scarborough product to play in NHL

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Charlotte edges Abbotsford in OT in Game 2, evens Calder Cup Finals

Capitals goalie Thompson shows support for WNBA's Mystics

Bobrovsky steady presence for Panthers during Stanley Cup repeat bid

Conn Smythe Trophy winner debated by NHL.com ahead of Game 6 in Stanley Cup Final

EDGE stats behind Marchand’s clutch goal-scoring for Panthers

Oilers undecided on starting goalie for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Final

Lundell has ‘just gotten better each year’ for Panthers 

Brown's perseverance paying off with Oilers in Cup Final

Forsling had ‘different journey’ on road to becoming star defenseman for Panthers

Panthers’ 4th line of Nosek, Greer, Gadjovich contributing in Stanley Cup Final

EDGE stats: Bennett’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy with Panthers