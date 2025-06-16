France, Italy each names 1st 6 players on preliminary Olympics roster

Texier of Blues, former NHLers Bellemare, Auvitu among those selected for French team; no Italians with NHL experience

Olympics2026-FirstSix-FRA_16x9_16x9
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 12 countries participating in men’s hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are naming the first six players to their preliminary rosters Monday.

The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

The remainder of the rosters will be announced later this year.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Here are the first six players on the Team France and Team Italy preliminary rosters (listed in alphabetical order):

FRANCE

Yohann Auvitu, D

Auvitu has 58 games of NHL experience (13 points; five goals, eight assists) with the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers, having last played in the League in 2017-18. He’s played the past two seasons for HC Vitkovice Ridera in the Czech Extraliga, the top professional league in the country. The 35-year-old from Ivry-sur-Seine has represented France in 10 World Championships and one Olympic qualifier.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F

His 700 NHL games played are the most by a France-born player and his 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) are second. The 40-year-old from Le Blanc-Mesnil last played in the NHL in 2023-24, when he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 40 games for the Seattle Kraken. Bellemare had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games this season for HC Ajoie in the National League, the top league in Switzerland. He’s played in the World Championships 11 times, the Olympic qualifiers six times and won silver with Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Jules Boscq, D

The 23-year-old, a Bordeaux native, had one assist in seven games for France at the 2025 Worlds and also played at the 2023 tournament. Boscq has spent the past two seasons playing professionally for Iowa of the ECHL and had 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 65 games in 2024-25. He has also played for Anglet and Bordeaux in Ligue Magnus, the top men's ice hockey division in France.

Hugo Gallet, D

The 27-year-old represented France at the Worlds six times, including as captain this year. He has also played in two Olympic qualifiers. Gallet, a native of Amiens, had 20 points (three goals, four assists) in 49 games this season for Tappara of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

Jordann Perret, F

Perrett had four points (two goals, two assists) in six games for France at the 2025 Worlds and has played in the event eight times. He also has played in three Olympic qualifiers. The 30-year-old from Autrans has spent the past six seasons playing for Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga, the highest men's hockey league in the country, and had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 45 games this season as an alternate captain.

Alexandre Texier, F

Texier had 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 31 games for the St. Louis Blues this season after he had a career-high 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24. The 25-year-old from Saint-Martin-d'Heres was selected by Columbus in the second round (No. 45) of the 2017 NHL Draft and has 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) in 232 games between the Blue Jackets and Blues. He has played for France at the World Championships five times and at the Olympic qualifiers twice.

ITALY

Damian Clara, G

A 20-year-old goalie from Brunico, Clara was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 60) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He was 0-1 with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in two games for San Diego of the American Hockey League this season after being assigned there from Karpat of Finland's Liiga on April 4.

Diego Kostner, F

A native of Bressanone, the 32-year-old has played in international competitions since 2009. Kostner has played 15 seasons in Switzerland’s National League, most recently with three points (two goals, one assist) in 42 games for HC Ambri-Piotta last season.

Thomas Larkin, D

The 34-year-old was born in London but raised in Cocquio-Trevisago with a father from Boston and a mother from Milan. Larkin was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round (No. 137) of the 2009 NHL Draft and played two seasons with Springfield of the AHL from 2013-15, where he had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 88 games.

Daniel Mantenuto, F

From Thornhill, Ontario, the 27-year-old competes internationally for Italy. He played four seasons at Robert Morris University, located just outside of Pittsburgh, from 2016-20 and has played for HC Bozen-Bolzano of the ICE Hockey League since 2022-23. He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 48 games this season.

Tommy Purdeller, F

A 21-year-old from Brunico, the forward played two seasons with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League with 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 116 games from 2022-24 before playing for HC Pustertal Wolfe of the ICE Hockey League this season.

Luca Zanatta, D

The 34-year-old from Pieve di Cadore began his international career in 2014 and played seven games for Italy in the 2017 IIHF World Championship. He had 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) for HC Pustertal Wolfe this season.

Related Content

Latvia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Finland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Czechia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Switzerland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Germany names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Slovakia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Denmark names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Latest News

Denmark names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Slovakia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Germany names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Switzerland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Czechia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Finland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Latvia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Murtagh brings scoring touch to 2025 NHL Draft

10 players on radar for 2025 NHL Draft passed over last year

Color of Hockey: Moses can become latest Scarborough product to play in NHL

Charlotte edges Abbotsford in OT in Game 2, evens Calder Cup Finals

Capitals goalie Thompson shows support for WNBA's Mystics

Bobrovsky steady presence for Panthers during Stanley Cup repeat bid

Conn Smythe Trophy winner debated by NHL.com ahead of Game 6 in Stanley Cup Final

EDGE stats behind Marchand’s clutch goal-scoring for Panthers

Oilers undecided on starting goalie for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final