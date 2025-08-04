United States GM Guerin says ‘we have to win’ at 2026 Olympics

How difficult a temptation is it to not just build an All-Star team and see what happens?

"I mean, that's it. You have to fight the urge, you know? We're in such a good place right now with the American player pool and we have so many guys to choose from that it does make it tough. We left some really good players off of the 4 Nations team, and we're going to have to do the same thing with the Olympic team. But we're going to take the guys we feel are going to give us the best chance to win. It doesn't always come down to points. It comes down to fit and role and all that stuff. But it's tough."

How did you deal with the discourse that Player X or Player Y was snubbed when you create a roster for a team?

"You feel bad for the guys that don't make it because they probably could've. That's just kind of the way it is. I hated making the calls at the end to the guys that weren't making the team and were having great years. But that's why I'm in this position. I make the final decision, but I go through it with my staff. But those calls are no fun to make."

What's the biggest debate or where are you having the most issue when trying to get down to your final roster with the pool that you have?

"It's in the best spot it's ever been. I would say that one of the biggest things ... sometimes we're talking about guys we don't really know as people, and that's such a big part of it. When you have your NHL team you can make decisions on a guy's character and this and that. We don't really have that information, necessarily. We don't have that time spent with them. That's a big reason I [went to the World Championship this time], to get to know some of these guys and see how they operate and know their personalities a little bit. That's really important."

What did the 4 Nations do for hockey in the United States?

"I think it was huge. I think it opened up a lot of eyes how great the game is, how exciting it can be, and when we have best-on-best and it's Canada and the U.S. going at it, I think people just saw how great the game is and how entertaining and fun it can be. Honestly, I couldn't believe it. I thought it was amazing. It was a great experience. It was a great tournament. It did a lot of good for the game in this country."