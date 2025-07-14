2026 Olympics present great “opportunity” for Team Canada, GM says

Canada is vying for its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 2014 and its third total in Games featuring NHL participation, after the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Armstrong was an assistant general manager in both 2010 and 2014 under Steve Yzerman, and also served as GM of Canada's gold-winning entry at the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

"I was fortunate enough to watch Steve Yzerman go through that in 2010 and 2014, and even at the World Cup in 2016. ... As a manager you understand what it means to the country and what it means to the players," Armstrong said. "I don't think anyone looks at it as pressure. It's just an opportunity to represent the NHL and your team and your country.

"I don't think we look at it as pressure. It's an opportunity."

Armstrong, the GM of the St. Louis Blues, recently talked with NHL.com about lessons learned at the 4 Nations Face-Off and what to expect at the Olympics.

For you, did you learn anything you might take to the Olympics that maybe you tweak or do differently in terms of how you go about building the roster that'll represent Canada?

"I think you certainly learn. The way that we tried to put this group together with skill and speed, I don't think we're going to deviate a lot from that. Playing the U.S., they brought a style of play that isn't likely to transfer to the Olympics as far as the fighting, but the overall style of play will transfer ... the physical play and the strong nature. I think we learned a lot about how we want to put our team together, and how the other teams are putting theirs together also."

Does the format change from the 4 Nations to the Olympics change the approach at all?

"Yeah. It allows you to build as you go along. It's a lot more similar to the World Championship would be where you get your roster together and you get some practices in and you build your game up. The 4 Nations was obviously just jumping right in and every game was basically life and death to get enough points to get to the final game. The format's different. It allows you to grow as a team as you're going through it."

How do you balance performances at the 4 Nations, World Championship and Stanley Cup Playoffs with what you'll see through the first portion of next season in deciding on your roster?

"All those things are telling, and what you want to do is take every opportunity when the lights are the brightest to see how players perform. You put that into the equation as we go to pick that team next January. Certainly players that perform well in those events are key because they know how to play when the lights are the brightest."