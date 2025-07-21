Canada coaching staff for 2026 Olympics to include Cassidy, DeBoer, Tocchet

Canada filled out its coaching staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, naming NHL coaches Bruce Cassidy, Pete DeBoer and Rick Tocchet as assistants under coach Jon Cooper.

They'll all be reprising the roles they had for Canada in its gold-medal victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Also back from 4 Nations will be assistant coach Misha Donskov, director of performance analysis James Emery, goaltending consultant David Alexander (St. Louis Blues) and video coordinator Elliott Mondou (St. Louis Blues).

"This group of coaches will provide consistency and a winning pedigree to our team, and I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff," said Cooper, coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I look forward to working alongside all seven as we look to replicate our 4 Nations success on the Olympic stage in February."

Cassidy is going into his fourth season as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. He won the Stanley Cup in 2023, his first season with Vegas, and led the Boston Bruins to the Final in 2019. He is 438-228-80 (nine ties) in 11 seasons with the Golden Knights, Bruins and Washington Capitals, and won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2020.

DeBoer was fired as Dallas Stars coach June 6 after helping them reach the Western Conference Final each of his three seasons there. His teams have reached the third round of the playoffs six times in the past seven seasons and he's been to the Cup Final twice, with the New Jersey Devils in 2012 and the San Jose Sharks in 2016. He is 662-447-152 in 17 seasons with the Stars, Golden Knights, Sharks, Devils and Florida Panthers. He's 17th in NHL history in wins, and 21st in games (1,261).

Tocchet was hired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers on May 14. He spent the previous three seasons as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, winning the Jack Adams Award in 2024. He is 286-265-87 in nine seasons with the Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and Lightning.

Cooper was named coach for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics on June 25, 2024.

The staff was chosen by Cooper, Canada general manger Doug Armstrong (St. Louis Blues), assistant GMs Julien BriseBois (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jim Nill (Dallas Stars) and Don Sweeney (Boston Bruins), and director of player personnel Kyle Dubas (Pittsburgh Penguins).

"It was important to bring back our elite coaches and support staff from the 4 Nations Face-Off, as this is a group that provides familiarity to our team and brings a desire to help our athletes perform at their best," Armstrong said. "Each individual brings unique NHL and international experience to our team, and all staff members will play a key role in Team Canada's preparation and performance. We know everyone is excited for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games and wear the Maple Leaf with pride in Italy."

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be held Feb. 11-22, 2026. It's the first time NHL personnel will be taking part since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The first six players named to Canada's roster are forwards Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), and defenseman Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche). The remainder of the roster will be named later this year.