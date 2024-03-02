Third Period Collapse Costs Canes Versus Jets

Back In Raleighwood...

Returning to home ice after a three-game, five-point road trip, the Canes kicked off their March schedule against one of the best in the West.

Turning to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, the newly-named Rookie of the Month had a tall task on his hands this afternoon - matching the NHL's save percentage leader, Connor Hellebuyck.

Carolina came out of the gate hot, testing Winnipeg's netminder often, but Hellebuyck held Carolina scoreless.

The Jets countered with some offense of their own as the period progressed, and although special teams played a big part in the final seven minutes of the frame, the contest moved to the second scoreless.