RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes allowed five goals in the final 19:49 on Saturday, imploding on the way to a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.
Third Period Collapse Costs Canes Versus Jets
Carolina led 3-0 after 40 minutes of play
Back In Raleighwood...
Returning to home ice after a three-game, five-point road trip, the Canes kicked off their March schedule against one of the best in the West.
Turning to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, the newly-named Rookie of the Month had a tall task on his hands this afternoon - matching the NHL's save percentage leader, Connor Hellebuyck.
Carolina came out of the gate hot, testing Winnipeg's netminder often, but Hellebuyck held Carolina scoreless.
The Jets countered with some offense of their own as the period progressed, and although special teams played a big part in the final seven minutes of the frame, the contest moved to the second scoreless.
Spectacular Second...
Through the first 10 minutes of the second frame, it looked like the contest was going to be a low-scoring affair, just like the meeting between the two teams in December.
With the thinking that perhaps just one or two goals might be enough to win, all of a sudden, Carolina opened the floodgates.
Martin Necas displayed outstanding patience to get the first one, and his 19th goal of the season would be the first of a trio in nine minutes.
A patented connection between Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen followed, and then #20 would set up Andrei Svechnikov on the power play.
Putting Carolina ahead 3-0 at the end of 40 minutes, it felt like a comfortable lead for Rod Brind'Amour's group.
Counter Attack...
Going to the finish, it felt like all Carolina had to do was stay on the gas and avoid taking too many trips to the box.
It turned out they would go 0/2.
Two quick goals in the first 3:02 of the period certainly put the heat on the Canes, forcing Rod Brind'Amour to take his timeout.
Asking his team to "reset", the group still had the lead.
Not for long though.
Under two minutes after the timeout, Michael Bunting found himself in the penalty box and Mark Scheifele made it an even game.
Tying things up at 3-3, it remained either side's game for the taking for the next 10 minutes, but Winnipeg wasn't done yet.
After Kochetkov came far out of his net to try and steer away an oncoming puck, he avoided the first crashing Jets forward, but not the second. Sean Monahan was there to pick up the scraps and hit the empty net, which would serve as the game-winning goal.
An empty net tally from Nino Niederretier closed out the scoring, giving Carolina a stinging 5-3 defeat.
They Said It
Jordan Staal, getting right to it...
"It was definitely a melt of a third period. A bit embarrassing. Really embarassing. We've got to give ourselves a squeeze, man up, and start playing hockey. We kind of just sat back and hoped it wasn't going to go the way that it was going. And it did, so it was ugly. It was really just one ugly period. They capitalized on every chance they had."
Rod Brind'Amour after the loss...
"Every goal [we gave up], there was some silly thing we did. When you play good teams, that's what they're going to do, they're going to capitalize. That's what happened."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They'll then return to practice on Monday. Their next game action comes on Thursday, March 7 versus Montreal.
