RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL has announced that a potential Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, set for Saturday, May 17, will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If necessary, the game would be played at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, and would be available to watch on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S.

In Canada, viewers can catch the action on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

To view all available schedule and broadcast information, click here.