NHL Announces Canes National TV Games

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 10 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for six of Carolina’s games, four of which are at home. Of the ten nationally televised games, seven will be on ESPN+, Turner will air two games on TNT and one game will be carried on ABC.

Along with the league’s announced time changes, the Hurricanes announced that their two exhibition games against the Florida Panthers will now face off at 6 p.m.