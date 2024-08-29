NHL Announces Canes National TV Games

League also announces six regular-season game time adjustments

8.13.24 National TV Schedule
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will have 10 regular-season games televised nationally by its rightsholders, ESPN and Turner. In conjunction with that announcement, the league has adjusted the start times for six of Carolina’s games, four of which are at home. Of the ten nationally televised games, seven will be on ESPN+, Turner will air two games on TNT and one game will be carried on ABC.

Along with the league’s announced time changes, the Hurricanes announced that their two exhibition games against the Florida Panthers will now face off at 6 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes 2024 National Television Schedule

Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Carrier
Friday
Oct. 11
Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN+, Hulu
Wednesday
Nov. 20
@ Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
TNT, truTV, MAX
Tuesday
Dec. 17
NY Islanders
7:30 p.m.*
ESPN+, Hulu
Thursday
Jan. 9
Toronto
7:30 p.m.*
ESPN+, Hulu
Wednesday
Jan. 15
@ Buffalo
6 p.m.
TNT, truTV, MAX
Tuesday
Jan. 21
@ Dallas
8 p.m.
ESPN+, Hulu
Thursday
Feb. 6
@ Minnesota
7:30 p.m.*
ESPN+, Hulu
Tuesday
Mar. 25
Nashville
7:30 p.m.*
ESPN+, Hulu
Thursday
Apr. 10
@ Washington
7:30 p.m.*
ESPN+, Hulu
Saturday
Apr. 12
NY Rangers
3 p.m.*
ABC, ESPN+

All times Eastern.

Game times denoted with an asterisk above reflect a change from the league's initial schedule release last month.

Worth A Click

Andersen To Represent Denmark In Olympic Qualifier

2024-25 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes Hire Dellow, Promote Yorke

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Eric Staal Announces Retirement, Number To Be Retired

Necas Signed To Two-Year Contract

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

News Feed

Canes Announce Wolves Assistant Coaches

Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster

Hurricanes Launching New Marketplace Travel Platform, 'Canes Travel'

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 13

Andersen To Represent Denmark In Olympic Qualifier

Canes Hire Tyler Dellow as Assistant General Manager

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 11th Annual Canes 5K

Fork, Warf To Lead Canes' Business Ventures In A 'Collaborative' Way

Eric Staal Signs One-Day Contract, Retires From NHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Necas

Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp