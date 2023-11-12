Canes Bounce Back, Blank Lightning

Last night the highlight of Carolina's game was the first two minutes, but solely the first two minutes.

Tonight, the first two minutes were good, but so were the 58 that followed.

A physical tone was set from the get-go at Amalie Arena, as Michael Bunting and Tanner Jeannot dropped the gloves inside the first 1:41. However, a lack of discipline bit Tampa in the moments following.

Bolts forward Luke Glendening unnecessarily shoved Dmitry Orlov onto Kochetkov, who was making his first start since being recalled earlier in the week, amid a scrum near the Canes crease.

Glendening was tagged for a penalty and the Canes took advantage by cashing in.

Post-game Friday, players felt like Carolina didn't win enough 50/50 puck battles and that their work ethic wasn't strong enough. That was rectified during the man advantage and resulted directly in the goal.

Martin Necas was able to pull a puck away from the wall in the Tampa end, facilitating it to Sebastian Aho before Teuvo Teravainen wired home a one-timer.