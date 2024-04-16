Canes To Face Islanders In Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will begin their postseason journey and quest for a second Stanley Cup against the New York Islanders.

The Canes were locked into the number two seed in the Metropolitan Division following the New York Rangers' victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and the Islanders locked up their playoff spot with a win over the New Jersey Devils.

It will be the second consecutive postseason that these two teams meet in the first round, as the Canes picked up a victory in six games last year.

The Canes went 2-1-1 during the four-game regular season series, winning on Long Island in both November and March.

The NHL will release a full schedule for the series later this week.

Game 1 will be no sooner than Saturday, April 20. The series opener, as well as Game 2, will take place at PNC Arena with the Canes having home-ice advantage.

