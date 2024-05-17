Recap: Canes' Postseason Run Ends In Shocking Game 6 Collapse

Dodged A Bullet Early...

With their backs against the wall for a third consecutive game, the Canes continued their "one day at a time" mantra going into tonight's affair.

Utilizing the same lineup that made them successful in Game 4 and Game 5, the first period would go down as the one where the scoreboard was mildly misleading.

New York was the better team but finished the segment with just three shots. Hemming Carolina in their own end for long periods of time on multiple occasions, the home team managed to evade the fire.

As the period progressed the Canes appeared to be pass-happy on their opportunities but they were able to get one just before going back to their locker room.

With just 1:22 left in the opening stanza, Jordan Martinook set up Martin Necas from behind Igor Shesterkin to give the Canes the first lead of the night.