Prospects Showcase: Canes Beat Bolts To Begin Gameplay

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes kicked off their three-game slate at the 2024 Prospects Showcase on Friday, taking a 7-4 win from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pre-Game

At team dinner on Thursday night, Chicago Wolves head coach Cam Abbott, who is leading the prospects this weekend, announced the leadership group for this weekend's event.

2020 seventh round pick Ronan Seeley was tabbed to wear the "C", while Bradly Nadeau, Charles-Alexis Legault, and Skyler Brind'Amour flanked him as alternate captains.

First Period

The Canes wasted little time getting in on the scoring, as invitee Antonin Verreault, who had 107 points with Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL last season, cleaned up the scraps of an Anttoni Honka blast.

Tampa Bay responded with a breakaway goal, but before the frame came to a close, Justin Robidas put Carolina back in front.

Second Period

A physical start to the night from the Bolts left them looking like they did not have the same jump in the middle frame, and the Canes took advantage, creating some insurance early in the period.

Robidas forced a turnover in the neutral zone and invitee Zakary Lavoie put home a two-on-one from there.

Right around the midway point of the frame, Yaniv Perets, who started the game for Carolina, was relieved for Ruslan Khazheyev. Planned from the get-to, Perets finished with 10 stops on 11 shots.

Unfortunately for Khazheyev, things did not go swimmingly to start.

Allowing three goals in 10:20 to end the frame, Carolina's lead quickly evaporated and they trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.

Third Period

Despite the tough end to the second period, the Canes were able to battle back in the third.

Felix Unger Sorum and Noel Gunler connected twice to springboard Carolina back in front, and a pair of empty netters completed the comeback.

Shootout

Regardless of the score, the two teams compete in a five-round shootout to culminate the contest. The Canes took that as well, 2-1.

Nadeau and Gunler scored for Carolina, while Khazheyev allowed just one.