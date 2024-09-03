Jaccob Slavin... The 13th-best Defenseman In The NHL?

The Denver, Colo. native leads all NHL blueliners with 638 takeaways since his debut season in 2015-16

240324_vsTorontoMapleLeafs_-JL108680

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Days after Sebastian Aho was named the 12th-best center in the league by NHL Network, the same panel has shown some praise for Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Ranked #14 last year, the player regularly regarded as the best defensive defenseman in the league moved up a spot for this season, sliding up to the #13 spot.

Slavin averaged 20:56 over 81 games last season while finishing second among all NHL defensemen with 71 takeaways. Leading the Canes' blueline with a career-high 34 even-strength points, he passed Dave Babych and Justin Faulk for the most assists and points, respectively, of any defenseman in franchise history.

He was also awarded the Lady Byng Trophy - given to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability" - for the second time in four years, and is just the second player in franchise history to win it, joining Ron Francis (2001-02).

Rewarded with an eight-year extension on July 1, #74 is now signed through the end of the 2031-22 season.

“Jaccob might be the best defender in the NHL, and he has already cemented himself as one of the best players to ever put on a Hurricanes uniform,” said Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky in July. “He is a crucial leader for our team, both on and off the ice, and keeping him in Carolina long term was a top priority.”

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the Denver, Colo. native leads all NHL defensemen with 638 takeaways since his debut season in 2015-16 and ranks 18th with 1,105 blocked shots in that span.

Slavin's 10th NHL season kicks off in just over a month when the Canes open their regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 11 in Raleigh.

