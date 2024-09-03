Jaccob Slavin... The 13th-best Defenseman In The NHL?

RALEIGH, N.C. - Days after Sebastian Aho was named the 12th-best center in the league by NHL Network, the same panel has shown some praise for Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.
Ranked #14 last year, the player regularly regarded as the best defensive defenseman in the league moved up a spot for this season, sliding up to the #13 spot.
Slavin averaged 20:56 over 81 games last season while finishing second among all NHL defensemen with 71 takeaways. Leading the Canes' blueline with a career-high 34 even-strength points, he passed Dave Babych and Justin Faulk for the most assists and points, respectively, of any defenseman in franchise history.