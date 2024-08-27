Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the Hurricanes’ roster for the 2024 Prospects Showcase to take place from Sept. 13-16 at Ford Ice Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The Hurricanes’ roster for the event features 14 players drafted by the team, including 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau, 2023 second-round pick Felix Unger Sorum, 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow and 2024 Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist Jackson Blake (2021, fourth round). Other Hurricanes draft picks on the roster include Noel Gunler (2020, second round), Aleksi Heimosalmi (2021, second round), Gleb Trikozov (2022, second round), Anttoni Honka (2019, third round), Domenick Fensore (2019, third round), Justin Robidas (2021, fifth round), Charles-Alexis Legault (2023, fifth round), Ruslan Khazheyev (2023, fifth round), Justin Poirier (2024, fifth round) and Ronan Seeley (2020, seventh round). Carolina’s roster also includes free agent signing Yaniv Perets, as well as invitees Skyler Brind’Amour, Carter Kowalyk, Zakary Lavoie, Connor Lockhart, Brandon McCallum, Luca Testa and Antonin Verreault.

Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott will serve as head coach for Carolina during the Prospects Showcase. The team’s full roster can be viewed here.

This marks the fifth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Prospects Showcase, which rotates hosting duties among its participants. Carolina hosted the 2022 edition of the tournament at Invisalign Arena and PNC Arena. All four teams will face off during the four-day event, which begins Friday, Sept. 13. The full schedule can be seen below.