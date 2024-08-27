Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster

Carolina to face teams from Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay from Sept. 13-16

8.26.24 Nadeau
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the Hurricanes’ roster for the 2024 Prospects Showcase to take place from Sept. 13-16 at Ford Ice Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The Hurricanes’ roster for the event features 14 players drafted by the team, including 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau, 2023 second-round pick Felix Unger Sorum, 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow and 2024 Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist Jackson Blake (2021, fourth round). Other Hurricanes draft picks on the roster include Noel Gunler (2020, second round), Aleksi Heimosalmi (2021, second round), Gleb Trikozov (2022, second round), Anttoni Honka (2019, third round), Domenick Fensore (2019, third round), Justin Robidas (2021, fifth round), Charles-Alexis Legault (2023, fifth round), Ruslan Khazheyev (2023, fifth round), Justin Poirier (2024, fifth round) and Ronan Seeley (2020, seventh round). Carolina’s roster also includes free agent signing Yaniv Perets, as well as invitees Skyler Brind’Amour, Carter Kowalyk, Zakary Lavoie, Connor Lockhart, Brandon McCallum, Luca Testa and Antonin Verreault.

Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott will serve as head coach for Carolina during the Prospects Showcase. The team’s full roster can be viewed here.

This marks the fifth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Prospects Showcase, which rotates hosting duties among its participants. Carolina hosted the 2022 edition of the tournament at Invisalign Arena and PNC Arena. All four teams will face off during the four-day event, which begins Friday, Sept. 13. The full schedule can be seen below.

2024 Prospects Showcase Schedule

All games played at Ford Ice Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
All times Eastern

Friday, Sept. 13

3 p.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers

6 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Sept. 14

3 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

6 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Sunday, Sept. 15

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 16

11 a.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

2 p.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any skater or goaltender in each of the four organizations on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the NHL Prospects Showcase. Exceptions may be permitted with prior approval from all teams. Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders for each contest, consisting of three 20-minute periods followed by a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period if the game remains tied after regulation. Regardless of the final score, games will conclude with a five-player-per-team shootout.

