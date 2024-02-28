Prospect Report: Koivunen & Nystrom's Stand Out Seasons

Koivunen's Step Forward...

Perhaps no prospect has made a bigger leap in their game this season than 2021 second-round pick Ville Koivunen.

Last year he had 28 points in 52 games with Kärpät in Finland before coming to North America and playing a dozen games with the Chicago Wolves.

Back with Kärpät again this season, he's become a top-10 scorer in all of Liiga.

"I think Ville's had a very strong season. He's really come into his own and he's showed his hockey sense," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke shared of his play. "They've asked him to play all three different forward positions and he's been able to excel at all three. He's shown the ability to make others around him better and he's also got that one-on-one skill. It's been a really successful year for him."

With 52 points in 54 games, including 30 in his last 24 contests, he is putting together one of the best age-20 seasons in Liiga history.