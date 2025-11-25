Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Kotkaniemi placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 14

robidas_11-25

© Lucas Casel

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Justin Robidas from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 14.

Robidas, 22, has posted 12 points (4g, 8a) in 16 games with Chicago this season. He notched his first career NHL point with an assist in his debut last season on Apr. 4 at Detroit and scored his first goal the following night at Boston. The 5’8”, 176-pound forward registered 55 points (20g, 35a) in 70 games in 2024-25 with the Wolves, finishing second on the club in goals (20) and assists (35) and third in points (55). Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft, Robidas spent the 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals, totaling 27 points (12g, 15a) in 32 games played. Prior to turning professional, the Plano, Texas native tallied 239 points (95g, 144a) in 223 career QMJHL games with Val-d’Or and Quebec, helping the Quebec Remparts capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2022-23. Justin’s father, Stephane, played 15 NHL seasons with Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto from 1999-2015.

