Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 at NYR

NEW YORK - After winning four out of five games in Round 1 against the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Frederik Andersen again as they start their series versus the New York Rangers today.
The veteran netminder allowed just 12 goals in five games and produced a .912 save percentage as the Canes kicked off their playoff run. When Carolina and the Rangers met in the playoffs two years ago, Andersen did not play due to a lower-body injury suffered during the regular season.
In front of their crease, the team will not make any changes to their lineup of skaters.
Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) remains likely to be out for the entire postseason and Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) has been ruled out for at least Games 1 & 2.
Tonight's Betting Odds
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov
Martinook - Drury - Necas
Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis
Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Chatfield
Goaltenders
Andersen
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)
Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)
Scratches
Jackson Blake
Dylan Coghlan
Max Comtois
Brendan Lemieux
Scott Morrow
Bradly Nadeau
Antti Raanta
Ronan Seeley
Ryan Suzuki
PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns
PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei