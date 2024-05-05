Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 at NYR

Canes to stick with the same setup that closed out their first-round win over the Islanders

Projected Line Home 16x9 51
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEW YORK - After winning four out of five games in Round 1 against the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to go with Frederik Andersen again as they start their series versus the New York Rangers today.

The veteran netminder allowed just 12 goals in five games and produced a .912 save percentage as the Canes kicked off their playoff run.  When Carolina and the Rangers met in the playoffs two years ago, Andersen did not play due to a lower-body injury suffered during the regular season.

In front of their crease, the team will not make any changes to their lineup of skaters.

Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) remains likely to be out for the entire postseason and Brett Pesce (lower-body injury) has been ruled out for at least Games 1 & 2.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -110

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Svechnikov

Martinook - Drury - Necas

Teravainen - Staal - Jarvis

Kotkaniemi - Kuznetsov - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Upper-Body)

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Scratches

Jackson Blake

Dylan Coghlan

Max Comtois

Brendan Lemieux

Scott Morrow

Bradly Nadeau

Antti Raanta

Ronan Seeley

Ryan Suzuki

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Svechnikov with Skjei

