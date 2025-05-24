Projected Lineup: ECF Game 3 at FLA

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will start Pyotr Kochetkov on Saturday as they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Rod Brind'Amour announced the decision after morning skate, saying he wants to "change the vibe" for his team. The head coach continued to say he does not blame Frederik Andersen for the results of Games 1 & 2 in this series, but expressed confidence in No. 52 after he "played well all year for us."

Tonight will be Kochetkov's second start of the postseason and his first since Game 5 of Round 1 against the New Jersey Devils, when Andersen was unavailable due to injury.

In front of their crease, both Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker are considered game-time decisions. Brind'Amour said the two will take warmup and the coaching staff will see who is available following. Chatfield did not take part in morning skate and Walker left following line rushes, but Brind'Amour said that was the plan all along. With Walker off the ice, Scott Morrow took reps on the team's second power play unit.

Up front, although he was banged up in Game 2, Seth Jarvis will play tonight. All indications are that Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was a healthy scratch on Thursday, will as well. Jack Roslovic is expected to come out to make room for him.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Jankowski - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Walker*

Gostisbehere - Morrow*

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Jack Roslovic

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Morrow/Walker