Recap: Canes Crumble Late, Drop Game 3

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on what went wrong in Game 3...

“I think we were there, obviously, we were playing better. And then just to turn pucks over, it’s not what we do. No one does that. I was just pretty surprised. You can’t do that, and you can’t do that anytime. In a preseason game, that’s going to cost you, but against that team, you turn it over for an odd-man rush? Forget it. We know that. That was really, I think, demoralizing, because we know the margin is tight. We had a couple of chances, but again, we’ve got to score when you get those opportunities to maybe get a lead, maybe, otherwise it’s just really tough against them.”

Jordan Staal on missed offensive chances leading to goals against...

“There’s been some bad timing for sure, throughout the series. Just goal-wise, I think there have been opportunities for us to get one and they come right back down and score. We would like the hockey gods to even that out at some point, but we have to also work for those. You’re not just going to get good bounces if you’re not working for them, creating momentum and grinding them down. Eventually, those chances do come, but I don’t think we’re doing that enough to get those few bounces to get us going.”

Sebastian Aho on what needs to happen for a different outcome on Monday...

“Obviously, we’ll go over tomorrow what we did good, what we did bad. Believe what we have here. Gather everything we got and throw it at them next game. No tomorrow mentality and go from there.”