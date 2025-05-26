Projected Lineup: ECF Game 4 at FLA

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn back to Frederik Andersen for Game 4 as they try to keep their season alive against the Florida Panthers.

After going with Pyotr Kochetkov on Saturday, Rod Brind'Amour is electing to go back to the man who had been the best goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs through two rounds. Andersen entered the series with a postseason-leading 1.36 goals against average and a .937 save percentage in nine games, but after Game 1 didn't go his way and the Canes were so bad in Game 2 that "it wouldn't have mattered who was in net," Brind'Amour said he wanted to try and change the vibe for the third game of the series. Now, Andersen gets another chance after a brief reset.

"He's been great for us all year," Brind'Amour said following morning skate. "He had a nice couple of days off, so it makes sense."

In front of him, the team is expected to be without Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker again due to undisclosed injuries. Neither took part in morning skate, and yesterday Brind'Amour declared them "doubtful." That means Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin will likely both be in the lineup for a second consecutive night.

In a Game 3 that didn't have many positives for Carolina, Nikishin was one of them, looking much more comfortable in his second North American showing.

"I was really proud of how, from one game to the next, the change was something to like. We've got a good one there. Morrow hung in there, too, so it's good on those guys," Brind'Amour said.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Hall - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Nikishin

Gostisbehere - Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Sean Walker (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Jack Roslovic

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Morrow