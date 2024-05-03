Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Rangers

In Net...
Carolina: Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Spencer Martin
One of the biggest questions entering postseason play for Rod Brind'Amour was whether he'd stick with the goaltending rotation that they'd used since Frederik Andersen returned in early March.
As it turned out, Andersen was phenomenal in Game 1 and never looked back.
Producing a .912 save percentage (SV%) in the five games played, it feels as though the crease is his until it's not.
"He was solid, all series," Brind'Amour said after his team's Game 5 victory. "He's done a great job since he's come back. Every game. We know how important goaltending is."
Relegating Pyotr Kochetkov to being the team's second option for the moment, Andersen offered praise for how the 24-year-old has approached things as he bides his time.
"He keeps a very light-spirited attitude. He's been awesome," the veteran backstop shared of his partner. "He's very youthful and energetic. He's been handling it really well and I think there will be a time where we're going to rely on everyone on this team."
New York: Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick
Since coming to the National Hockey League, Igor Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies.
There were times during the regular season when he looked human, but since the All-Star break, he has looked every bit of the form that won him the Vezina Trophy in 2022.
Going 17-5-1 with a .930 SV% dating back to February 5, no goalie who played more than 20 games had a better number league-wide. In Round 1, he registered a .931, and allowed just five even strength goals in four games.
The Canes have their work cut out for them, but they've found ways to beat him before.
On January 2, Carolina put six goals past Shesterkin, tied for the most he allowed all season long.