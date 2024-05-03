Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' road to a Stanley Cup runs through New York once again.

It will be the third time in the last six seasons that these two organizations will meet in the playoffs, and the second time in three years that it will take place in the second round.

The Canes eliminated the New York Islanders during Round 1 and the Rangers made quick work of the Washington Capitals, needing just four games to advance.

Carolina and the Blueshirts played three times during the regular season, with New York taking two out of three.

Brady Skjei led the Canes with three points in those three games. All three of those assists came in the team's emphatic 6-1 win in New York on January 2.

For New York, Chris Kreider also had three points in three games, registering one point in all three meetings.