Canes Head South Down, But Not Out

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jordan Staal called it "an ass-whooping." Eric Robinson called it "so bad." Rod Brind'Amour said, "There was nothing to take from it."

Pick your ugly description of Thursday's Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 blowout loss to the Florida Panthers, and it applies.

It was a jarring scene for a team that had started the week a perfect five-for-five on home ice in the postseason. But it wasn't just the lopsided result that raised concern, it was that, coupled with the fact that instead of responding to a Game 1 defeat with a turnaround performance, they were whalloped up and down the ice for almost all 60 minutes.

It wasn't a step in the right direction. It was the exact opposite.

How could this happen? And at such a critical time of year?

The defending Stanley Cup Champions deserve credit for the way they came out and took it to the Canes, however, the truth is somewhere in the middle. Carolina's locker room, coaching staff, and fans know that it's not as bad as Thursday's performance led them to believe.

With not much positive to extract from the video left behind, the messaging from the Canes today was that they left the shock and embarrassment at the door on their way out on Thursday, and turned the page anew on Friday.

"You just have to wipe it clean and put it out of your memory. You can't feel sorry for yourselves," Robinson said as he spoke to reporters at Invisalign Arena. "We know it wasn't nearly good enough."