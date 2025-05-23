Recap: Cats Blank Canes In Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind early and couldn't recover from there, ultimately falling 5-0 to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Final.
As they were on Tuesday, the Canes were stuck "chasing the game" from the first period onward. A Florida goal just 1:17 into the contest dulled the early buzz in the building, and two more in the back half of the frame put the home club in a three-goal hole through just 20 minutes.
The tough luck continued into period two, as Sebastian Aho's would-be goal 51 seconds in was ruled out upon review due to the play being offside in the build-up. Adding insult to injury, Florida made it 4-0 in the final minute of the frame on Sam Bennett's second of the night, and Aleksander Barkov tacked on another in the third to seal the Panthers' win.
Frederik Andersen turned aside 12 of 16 shots in the first 40 minutes, before Pyotr Kochetkov made three saves on four shots in the third.