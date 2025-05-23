Recap: Cats Blank Canes In Game 2

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the loss...

“Obviously, we’ve got to just figure out how to win a period. I think we came out with the right intentions, but it was trying to do too much and then we’re not doing the things as a team that normally help us. I didn’t know what I was watching in the period first and that didn’t go well. The margin here is so tight. We’re not going to beat this time if we’re not on the same page. And tonight, for whatever the reason, like I said [we weren’t]. Intentions were good, everyone’s trying, ‘okay, I’m going to do this,' but that’s not how we do it and it just backfired.”

Jordan Staal on if there’s anything to take away from this game…

“No, not really. It was pretty much an ass-whooping, all the way through the lineup. Goaltender to forwards, we’ve just got to be better. I don't know what we were expecting tonight. Especially the start, it just wasn’t good enough. They came at us right away and got a couple quick ones. We got behind and it kind of got worse, to be honest.”

Taylor Hall on what gives the team belief that they can play their game against the Panthers...

“They just went seven games against the Leafs, right? They’re not a perfect hockey team. We know that there’s areas to exploit, like any team. They’re exploiting our weaknesses, obviously. We have to play our game. And if we lose doing that, then sure, but I don’t know the expression, you’ve got to dance with the girl you brought. You’ve got to play your game.”

Andrei Svechnikov on the team's confidence after Game 2...

“[We have] good confidence. It’s 2-0, still, you know? This is nothing. We’ve got to still think positive, go to Florida and go shift-by-shift.”