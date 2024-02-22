Projected Lineup: February 22 vs. Florida

Kochetkov returns to the crease as the Canes begin a stretch of five games in eight days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Thursday as they take on the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena.

The young netminder makes his first start in six days after being unable to play Monday due to an illness. 7-2 in his last 10 games, his .923 save percentage ranks tied for fifth among all NHL netminders who have played 10 games since the holiday break.

In front of Kochetkov's net, the team will stick with the same exact lineup that earned them a victory on Monday over Chicago.

That means that Jalen Chatfield will miss a second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury suffered Saturday against Vegas.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Pesce

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

