Jarvis, Slavin Go Head-To-Head For Gold

Aho and Finland vie for bronze against Slovakia

2.20.26 JarvSlavo

© Left: Jamie Squire/Getty Images | Right: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After helping their countries earn victories in the semifinal round on Friday, Seth Jarvis (CAN) and Jaccob Slavin (USA) will now battle for the ultimate prize.

Set to face-off in the gold-medal game on Sunday morning (8:10 a.m. ET; NBC, Peacock) both have played an important role in their team's success so far.

As a trickle down from Sidney Crosby's injury, Jarvis was moved up in Canada's formation for their 3-2 win over Finland, finding himself on the team's second line with Bo Horvat and Nathan MacKinnon to start the contest. Now playing in four consecutive games, should he draw in again, the fifth one will be the most important, as the Canes' winger and crew try to replicate the end result of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.

For Canada, it will be their fourth gold-medal game appearance in Olympics featuring NHL players (also 2014, 2010 & 2002), the most among all teams. The last time Canada went to a gold-medal game at any Olympics was also that 2014 appearance.

On the other side, the path to victory was a little smoother for Slavin and the United States over Slovakia.

A +2 in the affair, Slavin was once again a key part of Team USA's penalty kill, which went a flawless four-for-four in the 6-2 triumph. Still perfect in the tournament as a whole, the U.S. has killed off all 14 tries.

Although not the color medal Sebastian Aho (FIN) was hoping for, he'll try to secure bronze for Finland when they take on the Slovaks on Saturday (2:40 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock).

The Canes' alternate captain heads into his final game of the tournament as not just the top-goal scorer for his country, but one of the best in the tournament. Lighting the lamp three times in five games, only Macklin Celebrini (CAN, 5), Nick Olesen (DEN, 4), Tim Stutzle (GER, 4) Nathan MacKinnon (CAN, 4), and Juraj Slafkovsky (SVK, 4) have done so more.

His average of 16:02 played is also tops among all Finnish forwards.

If the Finns want to end the tournament with a third-place finish, they'll need to avenge their lone loss of the tournament to date - when they were shockingly upset by Slovakia in the very first game of group play.

