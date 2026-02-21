Aho, Finland Take Bronze

Canes forward finishes the tournament with four goals

2.21.26 Aho3

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho and the Finns culminated their 2026 Winter Olympics run with some hardware on Saturday, winning a bronze medal after a 6-1 win over Slovakia.

Falling at the hands of mighty Canada in the semifinal on Friday, a strong bounce back showing secured their place on the podium.

The Canes' alternate captain kicked off the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the tournament, moving him back into a tie for second among all goal-scorers in the men's event. Only Macklin Celebrini (CAN, 5) has lit the lamp more.

Aho's four goals also place him in elite company for his country, as only two Finnish players have scored more in a single Olympic Games involving NHL players (Olli Jokinen and Teemu Selanne - both 6 in 2006).

Playing an average of 16:11 in six games, Aho also won 52.1% of his faceoffs, playing a featured role for the group throughout.

For the Finns, it's their eighth medal all time in the men's ice hockey event. With six of those eight coming in the last eight Olympics, it's their fifth time claiming bronze.

The men's ice hockey tournament will conclude on Sunday morning with the gold-medal game (8:10 a.m. ET; NBC, Peacock) as Seth Jarvis (CAN) and Jaccob Slavin (USA) go head-to-head.

