Aho, Finland Take Bronze

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho and the Finns culminated their 2026 Winter Olympics run with some hardware on Saturday, winning a bronze medal after a 6-1 win over Slovakia.

Falling at the hands of mighty Canada in the semifinal on Friday, a strong bounce back showing secured their place on the podium.

The Canes' alternate captain kicked off the scoring in the first period with his fourth goal of the tournament, moving him back into a tie for second among all goal-scorers in the men's event. Only Macklin Celebrini (CAN, 5) has lit the lamp more.

Aho's four goals also place him in elite company for his country, as only two Finnish players have scored more in a single Olympic Games involving NHL players (Olli Jokinen and Teemu Selanne - both 6 in 2006).