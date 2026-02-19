Canes' Trio To Play For Medals At Winter Olympics

Aho, Jarvis, Slavin qualify for Friday's semifinals

olympics_2-19

© Left: Jamie Squire/Getty Images | Center: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images | Right: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Following back-to-back-to-back overtime thrillers to conclude Wednesday's quarterfinals at the Olympic Winter Games, Sebastian Aho (FIN), Seth Jarvis (CAN) and Jaccob Slavin (USA) are headed to the medal round in Milan.

Aho and Jarvis will square off as Finland and Canada meet in the first semifinal (Friday, 10:40 a.m. ET), while Slavin and the Americans will look to oust Slovakia in the later bout (Friday, 3:10 p.m. ET). The winner of each semifinal will advance to Sunday's gold-medal game, while the losing teams will meet in Saturday's bronze-medal clash.

Jarvis and Canada had to come back twice to tie the game against Czechia, the latter of which came with just 3:27 on the clock. Recording 11:20 TOI, Jarvis picked up his first point of the Olympics with an assist on the second tying tally, which set the stage for Mitch Marner's OT heroics as the top-seeded Canadians survived a scare.

Over at the Rho Arena, Aho and the Finns found themselves in trouble for much of their game against Switzerland. Trailing by two with just over six minutes to play, Aho kicked off a comeback with his third goal of the competition — tied for the third-most among all skaters. Another late Finnish strike forced overtime, where they then completed the comeback in fewer than four minutes with an Arturri Lehkonen marker.

Wrapping up the day's action, Slavin and the U.S. outlasted a stacked Swedish squad in a defensive duel as the Canes' star blueliner logged a tournament-high 18:10 TOI. Marking the tournament's first matchup between two rosters comprised exclusively of NHL talent, the Americans struck first in the second period and clung to their lead for nearly the remainder of the contest, but Sweden found a late goal to trigger an extra frame. There, Quinn Hughes bagged the decisive dagger to send the red, white and blue through to the next round.

Unfortunately, while three Canes are moving on, two others saw their tournament run end in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Frederik Andersen and Nikolaj Ehlers put up a steady fight with their Danish teammates, but their comeback bid against Czechia came up just short. Ehlers finished the tournament with a goal and two assists in four games, while Andersen went 1-2-0 with a .913 SV% and a 2.75 GAA.

Both helped mark hockey history in their homeland, fueling Denmark's first Olympic win involving NHLers in their 4-2 win over Latvia to close out group play.

News Feed

'Nothing Changes': Bussi Remains Hungry After Securing Extension

Lenovo Center View Bar Set To Open On Feb. 17

Canes Sign Bussi To Three-Year Extension

Checking In With The Canes At The Olympics

Midseason Check-In With GM Eric Tulsky

8 Hurricanes/Whalers Named In CHL Top 50

Preview: Canes At The Winter Olympics

Aho Named Alternate Captain For Team Finland

Jarvis Joyous To Join Team Canada

Recap: Canes Blank Blueshirts, Hit Break On A High

Team Canada Adds Seth Jarvis To Olympic Roster

Projected Lineup: February 5 at NY Rangers

Preview: February 5 at NY Rangers

Recap: 'Opportunistic' Canes Outlast Senators

Projected Lineup: February 3 vs. Ottawa

Preview: February 3 vs. Ottawa

Canes Activate Legault From Injured Reserve

Recap: Canes Hold Off Kings In Overtime