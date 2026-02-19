Canes' Trio To Play For Medals At Winter Olympics

Jarvis and Canada had to come back twice to tie the game against Czechia, the latter of which came with just 3:27 on the clock. Recording 11:20 TOI, Jarvis picked up his first point of the Olympics with an assist on the second tying tally, which set the stage for Mitch Marner's OT heroics as the top-seeded Canadians survived a scare.

Over at the Rho Arena, Aho and the Finns found themselves in trouble for much of their game against Switzerland. Trailing by two with just over six minutes to play, Aho kicked off a comeback with his third goal of the competition — tied for the third-most among all skaters. Another late Finnish strike forced overtime, where they then completed the comeback in fewer than four minutes with an Arturri Lehkonen marker.

Wrapping up the day's action, Slavin and the U.S. outlasted a stacked Swedish squad in a defensive duel as the Canes' star blueliner logged a tournament-high 18:10 TOI. Marking the tournament's first matchup between two rosters comprised exclusively of NHL talent, the Americans struck first in the second period and clung to their lead for nearly the remainder of the contest, but Sweden found a late goal to trigger an extra frame. There, Quinn Hughes bagged the decisive dagger to send the red, white and blue through to the next round.