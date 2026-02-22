Slavin, United States Win Gold

Jarvis brings home silver with Canada

2.22.26 Slavo

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Thanks in part to the astute defensive efforts of Jaccob Slavin, the United States brought home its first gold medal in 46 years on Sunday.

Providing countless key shot blocks, with several coming as USA hung on to force overtime, the Canes' defenseman played his role admirably en route to Jack Hughes' golden goal 1:41 into the extra session.

Also the lone member of the blue line to have multiple shots in the affair, the Erie, Colorado product's full talents were once again on display in a game loaded with the world's very best talent.

The first time the U.S. has won gold in an Olympic tournament including NHL players, Slavin played in all six games for his country, averaging 13:09 per game and getting on the score sheet with an assist in the team's win over Latvia in group play.

While it was celebration for Slavin and the United States, it was heartbreak across the ice for Seth Jarvis and Canada.

After starting the tournament as the odd man out up front, Jarvis got in the lineup for the second contest of group play and never looked back. Skating in six consecutive games, it was a more limited role than the Canes' star winger is normally tasked with, but he was still able to earn his first career Olympic point - an assist in the team's thrilling 4-3 victory over Czechia earlier this week.

Slavin and Jarvis join Sebastian Aho, who helped Finland secure bronze on Saturday.

This is the second time the Canes are bringing home a medal of each variety, joining 2010, when Eric Staal won gold with Canada, Tim Gleason brought home silver with the U.S., and Tuomo Ruutu and Joni Pitkanen helped the Finns get bronze.

