Slavin, United States Win Gold

RALEIGH, N.C. - Thanks in part to the astute defensive efforts of Jaccob Slavin, the United States brought home its first gold medal in 46 years on Sunday.

Providing countless key shot blocks, with several coming as USA hung on to force overtime, the Canes' defenseman played his role admirably en route to Jack Hughes' golden goal 1:41 into the extra session.

Also the lone member of the blue line to have multiple shots in the affair, the Erie, Colorado product's full talents were once again on display in a game loaded with the world's very best talent.

The first time the U.S. has won gold in an Olympic tournament including NHL players, Slavin played in all six games for his country, averaging 13:09 per game and getting on the score sheet with an assist in the team's win over Latvia in group play.