Projected Lineup: December 30 at Toronto

Kochetkov gets the nod in net, taking on the Maple Leafs for the third time in his young career

23_ProjectedLine1230_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - Pyotr Kochetkov will backstop the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as the team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Recording a season-high 35 saves on Wednesday in Nashville, the young netminder has been fantastic as of late. Posting a .931 save percentage over his last seven starts, he has allowed just 14 goals during that span.

In front of him, there are not expected to be any changes to the team's lineup of 18 skaters.

The group produced five goals in each of their wins over the Predators and Canadiens earlier this week and has their power play working.

Sebastian Aho leads the charge with back-to-back four-point games and Andrei Svechnikov recorded his third career regular-season hat trick on Thursday.

On the man advantage, the team is 6-for-their-last-13 and has the second-best power play success rate of all 32 NHL clubs in the month of December. Scoring at a 35.6% clip, Michael Bunting and Brent Burns both have six points each on the PP, trailing only Aho (10).

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: December 30 at Toronto

Preview: December 30 at Toronto
Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal

Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal
Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal

Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal
Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal
Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville

Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville
Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville
Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Preview: December 27 at Nashville
Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago
Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship
Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders
Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York
Preview: December 23 vs. New York

Preview: December 23 vs. New York
Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury
Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh

Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh
Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights
Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas