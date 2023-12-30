Projected Lineup: December 30 at Toronto

TORONTO - Pyotr Kochetkov will backstop the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as the team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Recording a season-high 35 saves on Wednesday in Nashville, the young netminder has been fantastic as of late. Posting a .931 save percentage over his last seven starts, he has allowed just 14 goals during that span.

In front of him, there are not expected to be any changes to the team's lineup of 18 skaters.

The group produced five goals in each of their wins over the Predators and Canadiens earlier this week and has their power play working.

Sebastian Aho leads the charge with back-to-back four-point games and Andrei Svechnikov recorded his third career regular-season hat trick on Thursday.

On the man advantage, the team is 6-for-their-last-13 and has the second-best power play success rate of all 32 NHL clubs in the month of December. Scoring at a 35.6% clip, Michael Bunting and Brent Burns both have six points each on the PP, trailing only Aho (10).

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei