Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

(Please note that some questions have been edited for clarity.)

What has motivated him this season and what has he implemented to improve his game? - @bethmysoul

Just building confidence. I've done a lot of work since I've been here with the coaches. They've helped me get comfortable.

I've worked a lot with JD (Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels) after practices. Playing with good players helps too. I've been fortunate to play with a bunch of different guys and whoever I'm with is a top-tier player. That certainly helps a lot.

Was Jack able to finish his psychology degree this past summer as planned? Any plans for his degree post-NHL? - @officeninjacat

I did finish my degree this summer.

I'm not sure about how I'll use it after my playing career just yet. I told myself that I needed to focus on just getting the degree first and then I can figure that out.