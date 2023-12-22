Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

What off-ice accomplishments have you made this year (and what would you like to achieve in 2024? - @sucanejuice
Getting my degree was probably the big one.
I've read some good books and I had a decent summer, not great, at golf. I think for next year I'd definitely like to improve my golf game. That would be an accomplishment or something I'd like to do.
What's the best book you've read?
A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles.
Which players, current or former, do you look up to the most? - @_lilyrae
Growing up I watched a lot of Pavel Datsyuk. Being in Chicago, I also watched a lot of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews too.
As a player now, getting to play against Connor McDavid, you realize that he's on another level. It's a tough challenge but he is fascinating to watch. He's so gifted.
On our team, getting to play with Burnzie is so cool. He's a legend of the game. Getting to be around him off the ice, just as much as on the ice, is really cool.
Why jersey #18? - @PapiMuffinMan
My dad wore it when he played, so I just followed suit.