Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have up-and-coming talent playing in Gothenburg, Sweden this week, as Felix Unger Sorum and Jakub Vondras compete for the world's best U-20 prize.

Playing in the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship, the draft picks will represent Sweden and Czechia, respectively, when the action begins on Tuesday.

Unger Sorum, 18, continues to have his stock rise in what's presumably been a whirlwind stretch of six months for him.

In June, the Canes selected him as the youngest player in the draft, taken inside the second round. He looked good at Development Camp in July and didn't look out of place playing in the Prospects Tournament in September.

Then, he became an absolute darling to the fanbase after impressing mightily during training camp and preseason play.

One of the final cuts to the big club's roster, he now becomes the youngest player on the host country's roster for the event.

Playing in 17 games for Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, many are eager to see what he can do against players in his same age group after having success against top-tier talent to start the season.