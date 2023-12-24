Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Unger Sorum, Vondras to represent their countries at the annual tournament

12.14.23 Prospects
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have up-and-coming talent playing in Gothenburg, Sweden this week, as Felix Unger Sorum and Jakub Vondras compete for the world's best U-20 prize.

Playing in the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship, the draft picks will represent Sweden and Czechia, respectively, when the action begins on Tuesday.

Unger Sorum, 18, continues to have his stock rise in what's presumably been a whirlwind stretch of six months for him.

In June, the Canes selected him as the youngest player in the draft, taken inside the second round. He looked good at Development Camp in July and didn't look out of place playing in the Prospects Tournament in September.

Then, he became an absolute darling to the fanbase after impressing mightily during training camp and preseason play.

One of the final cuts to the big club's roster, he now becomes the youngest player on the host country's roster for the event.

Playing in 17 games for Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, many are eager to see what he can do against players in his same age group after having success against top-tier talent to start the season.

Vondras, 19, will serve as one of Czechia's backstops as the country hopes to replicate the silver medal success they had at least year's event.

Carolina's 2022 sixth-round pick has had a nice start to his season, playing for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League.  Despite it being his first season on the smaller ice in North America, Vondras has earned his team points in 12 of his 19 games played this season.

A big presence at 6-foot-4, he's also considered very athletic for the position.

When Are They Playing?

The tournament starts with pool play from December 26 - December 31. Unger Sorum's and Vondras' schedules can be found below, listed.  To view a full schedule, click here.

Tuesday, December 26

  • Slovakia vs. Czechia - 6 a.m. ET
  • Sweden vs. Latvia - 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27

  • Norway vs. Czechia - 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, December 28

  • Germany vs. Sweden - 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29

  • Czechia vs. USA - 11 a.m. ET
  • Canada vs. Sweden - 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30

  • Sweden vs. Finland - 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Czechia vs. Switzerland - 11 a.m. ET

In the United States, NHL Network holds the broadcast rights. TSN will be your programming to look for if you are located in Canada.

News Feed

