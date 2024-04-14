Projected Lineup: April 14 at Chicago

CHICAGO - The Carolina Hurricanes will have Jalen Chatfield, Brett Pesce, and Jordan Staal back in the lineup on Sunday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The trio did not play Friday in the team's win over St. Louis, as Rod Brind'Amour said that he wanted a few "nicked up" guys to get a night off.

Brind'Amour did not share pre-game who will come out to make room for the Captain and the two defenders, but he did allude to the fact that Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game.

The head coach said on Friday that the team is taking a cautious approach and the team doesn't need to play guys who aren't 100%.

Behind Carolina's cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov will make his 40th start of the season.

Continuing the every other game rotation between him and Frederik Andersen, Kochetkov enters a winner of his last three games played. He allowed a total of just three goals in wins over Montreal, Washington, and Boston.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -375

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Lemieux - Kuznetsov - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

(It is possible one of or both Tony DeAngelo or Scott Morrow play.)

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen or Martin]

Injuries

Teuvo Teravainen (Undisclosed)

Healthy Scratches

Jackson Blake

Bradly Nadeau

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Drury with Skjei