Projected Lineup: April 12 at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. - It's Scott Morrow time.

The Carolina Hurricanes' 2021 second-round pick will make his NHL debut on Friday in St. Louis against the Blues, just 10 days after signing with the team.

The promising prospect was outstanding in three seasons at UMass, producing 94 points in 109 games. Now he'll get a chance to show what he can do as he begins his professional career.

Morrow entering the lineup will be one of several lineup adjustments for the team, as Rod Brind'Amour shared pregame that there are a couple of regulars who are "nicked up" and will not play.

The head coach did not specify who, but he did confirm that Frederik Andersen will start in net.

The 34-year-old has been excellent since returning from a blood clotting issue on March 7, publishing a record of 8-1 with a .954 save percentage (SV%).

No goaltender in the NHL who has played more than three games since then has a better SV%.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -195

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

(Please keep in mind several of the below listed players will not play. This is a modified listing of what we know about tonight and what the team used for Tuesday's win in Boston.)

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Noesen - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

TBD

Healthy Scratches

Jackson Blake

Bradly Nadeau

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kuznetsov, Necas, Noesen, and Drury with Skjei