News Feed

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning
Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Projected Lineup: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay

Preview: November 24 vs. Tampa Bay
Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton

Four-Goal First Period Paves Way To Win Over Edmonton
Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Projected Lineup: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton

Preview: November 22 vs. Edmonton
Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice
Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families

Canes To Deliver 1,500 Turkey Breasts For Area Families
Bucket List: When and Why?

Bucket List: When and Why?
Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout

Halak Released From Free Agent Tryout
UNC Hockey To Debut Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup

UNC Hockey To Wear Canes-Inspired Sweaters For Monday's Governor's Cup
Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins

Three-Goal Third Pushes Canes Past Penguins
Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: November 18 vs. Pittsburgh
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers

More Inconsistency Plagues Canes In Loss To Flyers
Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: November 15 vs. Philadelphia
Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 15 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

Canes conclude their five-game home stretch

23_LeadGraphic_16x9_1126
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back on track on Sunday as they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to PNC Arena.

-

When: Sunday, November 26

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 11-8-0 (22 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 8-2 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 24

-

Blue Jackets Record: 6-11-4 (16 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)

Blue Jackets Last Game: 2-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 24

Last Time Out

  • The Canes played "their best period of the season" to start Friday night against Tampa Bay. Then they gave up eight goals over the final 40 minutes. Three power play goals in three tries in just 4:20 spun the contest in favor of the Lightning during the second period, and then they put on a five-goal clinic in the third. Antti Raanta suffered the loss, allowing eight goals on 14 shots.

Discipline Woes

  • After a rocky start to their season on the penalty kill, Carolina entered Friday's game 27 for their last 30 (90%) over their previous 11 games. Against the Lightning, they went just 1/5. Andrei Svechnikov has taken a penalty in seven consecutive games.

Bunting's Production

  • Forward Michael Bunting had his third multi-point game of the season Friday night against Tampa Bay.  He also has seven points in six career games against Columbus.

In Net

  • After Raanta went the whole way in the loss to the Bolts, it is expected that Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn in the rotation against the Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old played 40 minutes in relief against Edmonton on Wednesday, stopping 13 of 15.

On The Other Side

  • The Blue Jackets have struggled to start the season but earned a quality win on Friday over the New Jersey Devils.  Keeping the puck out of their net has been a challenge this season, as their 73 goals against currently rank fourth-most in the NHL.  If there's one thing that the team does do well though, it's kill penalties.  Their 88.5% success rate is the second-best in the league.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their red sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice and fly to Philadelphia on Monday.  They'll then take on the Flyers Tuesday night.

Worth A Click

Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice

Bucket List: When and Why?

Mailbag #70: Dmitry Orlov

Whalers Night: In White!

Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa

Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams

Canes Issue Update on Andersen

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets