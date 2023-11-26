Preview: November 26 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back on track on Sunday as they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to PNC Arena.
-
When: Sunday, November 26
Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 11-8-0 (22 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 8-2 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 24
-
Blue Jackets Record: 6-11-4 (16 Points, 8th, Metropolitan Division)
Blue Jackets Last Game: 2-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 24