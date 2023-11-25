Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning

Outstanding Start...

Eyeing up a third consecutive win, Carolina came ready to go, controlling play off the bat.

While it wasn't as commanding as the four goals they scored in the opening 20 minutes against Edmonton on Wednesday, they dictated play so much so that Tampa Bay had just one shot on goal in the first period. To further, that puck came onto Antti Raanta from neutral ice.

Surgical at both ends, Rod Brind'Amour's group continued testing Andrei Vasilevskiy in his first game of the season.

Late in the frame they finally broke through, as Jack Drury set up Stefan Noesen in front for the game's first goal.