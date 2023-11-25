RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes surrendered three power play goals in 4:20 during Friday's second period, a key reason for their 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Lack Of Discipline Dooms Canes Against Lightning
After their "best period of the season" to start the night, Carolina gives up eight goals in the final 40 minutes
Outstanding Start...
Eyeing up a third consecutive win, Carolina came ready to go, controlling play off the bat.
While it wasn't as commanding as the four goals they scored in the opening 20 minutes against Edmonton on Wednesday, they dictated play so much so that Tampa Bay had just one shot on goal in the first period. To further, that puck came onto Antti Raanta from neutral ice.
Surgical at both ends, Rod Brind'Amour's group continued testing Andrei Vasilevskiy in his first game of the season.
Late in the frame they finally broke through, as Jack Drury set up Stefan Noesen in front for the game's first goal.
Twist Of Fate...
With plenty to feel good about after the opening frame, things then flipped completely for Carolina.
Andrei Svechnikov took a penalty for the seventh consecutive game in the opening minute of the second stanza and it was just about all downhill from there.
Over the course of the next 4:20, the Lightning's big hitters of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point all struck on consecutive power plays, quickly giving them a 3-1 lead.
It was a jarring change after what Brind'Amour described as one of his team's best periods of the season.
The Rest of the Way...
After shockingly falling behind the way they did, Carolina was able to restore some belief before the end of the second stanza though.
A Michael Bunting goal on the man advantage brought the home side back within one and an inspiring power play before the horn provided the feeling that the contest wasn't over just yet.
In the opening minutes of the third period, the Canes' push continued, but no third goal was found.
Instead, Tampa Bay rattled off five in a row to emphatically close out the night.
In the span of just 1:19 the affair went from being a one-goal game to yet another three-goal advantage for the Lightning. First, Brandon Hagel put home a cross-ice feed from point, and then Luke Glendening tucked a wraparound through Raanta.
Then Point and Kucherov each struck again, and Point would add another to complete his hat trick and send the score to its 8-2 final.
The two combined for 11 points on the evening, with six of them belonging to Kucherov.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour's opening remarks, post-game...
"Perfect first period. Exactly what we wanted to do. Then we took poor penalties, and that's what they do - they sit and wait for [power plays]. And they made us pay."
Jordan Staal sharing some of his thoughts after the loss...
"They've got an elite power play. They got a couple of quick ones and then we were behind. In the third period, personally, my line has got to be better against their big boys. Then they scored a couple and that was it. We had the game in our hands after the first. We played really well. Special teams let us down. Our PK has got to be better."
Andrei Svechnikov when asked about what needs to change in his game to stop taking penalties...
"Just play simple, I guess. I can't put my stick in their legs... They've got one of the best, if not the best power play in the league. I know I need to be careful. I'm going to try and work on it, for sure."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday and return to game action Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, concluding their current five-game home stretch.
Worth A Click
Canes Continue Community Presence On & Off The Ice
The Storm Report: Teuvo Teravainen... Kind Of
Season Ticket Members Heard Loud & Proud Amid Win In Tampa
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
Canes Issue Update on Andersen
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?