Preview: March 12 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in six days on Tuesday, when they host the New York Rangers at PNC Arena.
-
When: Tuesday, March 12
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155
-
Canes Record: 39-19-6 (84 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, March 10
-
Rangers Record: 42-18-4 (88 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)
Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday, March 11