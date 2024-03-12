Preview: March 12 vs. New York

Top two teams in the Metro meet for the third and final time this regular season

By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in six days on Tuesday, when they host the New York Rangers at PNC Arena.

When: Tuesday, March 12

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

Canes Record: 39-19-6 (84 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, March 10

Rangers Record: 42-18-4 (88 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday, March 11

Previous Meetings This Season

  • November 2: Penalties proved problematic as the Rangers took a 2-1 victory.
  • January 2: Carolina makes a statement, winning 6-1 at Madison Square Garden.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes used seven different goal-scorers in a 7-2 blasting of the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
  • Seven different players had multiple points, including a second consecutive three-point day for Teuvo Teravainen.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin made franchise history, passing Justin Faulk for the most points by a blueliner in franchise history (259).
  • Frederik Andersen earned the win in net, stopping 17/19 in his second appearance since returning from a blood-clotting issue.

Turbo Time

  • As mentioned above, Teravainen has six points in his last two games.  Now riding a team-high seven-game point streak, #86 has put up 11 total points during the run dating back to February 25.
  • Just two of those points have come on the power play and his 17 even strength points since January 1 is just one off the team lead.

Top-Notch Penalty Kill

  • The Canes went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against the Flames on Sunday, improving to 47-for-52 on the kill over their last 15 games.
  • Carolina has held the opposing power-play scoreless in 15 of the last 20 games, and the team’s 43 games without a power-play goal are tied with PHI for the most in the NHL this season. 

In Net

  • With Frederik Andersen playing on Sunday, it appears that the team is trying to get him back up to speed quickly after sitting out for over four months.
  • The team will still have to find a way to keep Pyotr Kochetkov in the mix though, and where does Spencer Martin fit in?
  • It feels possible for the team to go in any of those three directions this evening.

On The Other Side

  • The Metropolitan Division leaders have played strong hockey all season long, but they've been exceptional since the All-Star break.
  • 11-2-1 in the "second half", Artemi Panarin has been ballin', posting 21 points in 14 games.
  • Allowing just 29 goals in the 14 games, New York's netminders have been some of the best in the business.  Igor Shesterkin's .948 save percentage is the best among all backstops that have played at least two games.
  • On the season as a whole, special teams have been a big reason for the Rangers' success.  They rank inside the top five in both power play (25.9%) and penalty kill (83.3%).

Injury Updates

  • Newly acquired forward Jake Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury while playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 14. He will be examined by Carolina's team doctors upon arrival in Raleigh. He has been skating and is expected to debut with his new team within the next week or two.
  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9.  He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday before returning to game action Thursday at home against Florida.

