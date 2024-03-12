Preview: March 12 vs. New York

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a fourth win in six days on Tuesday, when they host the New York Rangers at PNC Arena.

When: Tuesday, March 12

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -155

Canes Record: 39-19-6 (84 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday, March 10

Rangers Record: 42-18-4 (88 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 3-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday, March 11