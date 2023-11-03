Canes Come Up Short Against Rangers

Discipline Struggles Continue Out of the Gate...

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division both arrived at Madison Square Garden for tonight's matchup riding hot streaks. With Carolina a winner of their last three, and New York returning home after a five-game sweep of their western road trip, both have had success in different ways to start the campaign.

New York's defense has been a shining factor to start the year, with only the Boston Bruins (14) allowing fewer goals than their 18 entering Thursday's play.

On the other side, Carolina's 37 goals allowed entered the night tied as the most given up league-wide.

And when the action began, it looked like we were in for a high-scoring affair.

Just 2:41 in, with the Canes down a man after a too many men infraction, Chris Kreider cashed in for New York.

One of what would be three penalties in the opening 20 minutes for Carolina, the visitors simply provided too many opportunities to a Rangers team that came into the night with the league's second-best power play (34.4%).