NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a statement victory to kick off the new year Tuesday, beating the league-leading New York Rangers by a score of 6-1.
Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers
Power play records its fourth multi-goal outing in five games and the penalty kill is perfect in a dominant victory
New Year, Same Special Teams...
After ending 2023 with the league's hottest penalty kill and second-best power play in December, the man advantage wasted no time in ensuring that the change in calendar year meant no difference.
Just 30 seconds after the opening puck drop, Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere committed an interference penalty, sending the scorching man advantage to their first try of 2024.
On that bid, and under two minutes into the affair, the Canes claimed a 1-0 advantage.
Striking on the power play for a fourth consecutive game, Jack Drury unleashed a drive from the blocker side circle for his ninth point in 13 games.
Giving Carolina the ability to play with the lead for the bulk of the first period, they'd then double up their gap inside the final minute of the stanza.
This time with New York Captain Jacob Trouba in the sin bin, reigning top star of the week Sebastian Aho fed Andrei Svechnikov for a one-time drive.
Withstood The Presurre & Capitlized Accordingly...
Understandably, the Rangers were not happy with their start and it showed with the way that they came to play in the second period.
Doubling the Canes in shots over the course of the frame (10-5), the home team got on the board within the first five minutes.
Pyotr Kochetkov was fantastic to start the night and it was going to take something out of his control to get one by him, but that's exactly what New York got. A tipped shot from the point by Trouba, redirected by Chris Kreider, made it a one-goal game once again.
Fortunately for Carolina, it wouldn't stay that way for long.
Only 2:02 after it became a 2-1 contest, some miscommunication by the Rangers in their own end allowed Jordan Staal to set up Jordan Martinook, quickly cutting all momentum that had swung in New York's favor.
Finished With The Foot On The Gas...
Although their lead was two with just 20 minutes to go, the Canes understood that the Rangers were a team more than capable of striking twice and quickly turning around the contest.
With a noticeable jump in their step to start the third, Jalen Chatfield then extended the lead to three. Coming 1:33 into the frame, Martinook provided a net-front presence and for all intents and purposes, that was the dagger.
Svechnikov followed it up with his second goal of the night 83 seconds later, and Michael Bunting made it a half-dozen goals for Carolina later on.
When the final horn sounded, it was a 6-1 victory for the Canes and a fourth win in a row.
They Said It...
Quotes to be updated as they are provided, post-game.
What's Next?
The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. They'll then head to D.C. to start a road-home back-to-back set, first taking on the Capitals on Friday and then hosting the Blues on Saturday.
