Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

New Year, Same Special Teams...

After ending 2023 with the league's hottest penalty kill and second-best power play in December, the man advantage wasted no time in ensuring that the change in calendar year meant no difference.

Just 30 seconds after the opening puck drop, Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere committed an interference penalty, sending the scorching man advantage to their first try of 2024.

On that bid, and under two minutes into the affair, the Canes claimed a 1-0 advantage.

Striking on the power play for a fourth consecutive game, Jack Drury unleashed a drive from the blocker side circle for his ninth point in 13 games.

Giving Carolina the ability to play with the lead for the bulk of the first period, they'd then double up their gap inside the final minute of the stanza.

This time with New York Captain Jacob Trouba in the sin bin, reigning top star of the week Sebastian Aho fed Andrei Svechnikov for a one-time drive.