Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' leadership, including owner Tom Dundon and President & General Manager Don Waddell, has not been shy in recent years about saying that their goal is to win the Stanley Cup.

Not reach the playoffs. Not play in the Eastern Conference Final. Win the Stanley Cup.

After adding small depth pieces the last two years and coming up short of their ultimate hope, this year they took a different approach at the league's trade deadline. They went for it.

Bringing in not just one star, but two, Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov are expected to add a scoring punch to Carolina's lineup.

"It's an exciting few days," Waddell said as he met with reporters after the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Friday. "Right now we felt that if we could add more goal-scoring to our hockey club, that made the most sense. We were fortunate to land both players."