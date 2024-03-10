Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a third win in four days on Sunday when they take on the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena.

-

When: Sunday, March 9

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 38-19-6 (82 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 9

-

Flames Record: 31-27-5 (66 Points, 5th, Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 9