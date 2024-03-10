Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Kuznetsov to play in front of his new home crowd for the first time

24_LeadGraphic_16x9_310(Nucor)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a third win in four days on Sunday when they take on the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena.

-

When: Sunday, March 9

Puck Drop: 5 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 38-19-6 (82 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 9

-

Flames Record: 31-27-5 (66 Points, 5th, Pacific Division)

Flames Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, March 9

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 8: Despite trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes, the Canes fell apart in the third and lost 3-2 in Calgary.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes completed a regular season series sweep of the Devils on Saturday afternoon, taking a 4-2 victory.
  • Teuvo Teravainen led the way with three points and Evgeny Kuznetsov played 13 minutes in his team debut.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 out of 26, earning the win in net.

Perfect Penalty Kill

  • Carolina's penalty kill went 4/4 against New Jersey, improving their season total to 84.8%.
  • 73-for-83 (88%) since the turn of the new year, no team in the league has been better since.

In Net

  • After Kochetkov had the nod in net on Saturday, the team will either turn to Frederik Andersen or Spencer Martin today.
  • Andersen played his first game in five months on Thursday, returning from a blood-clotting issue that had him on the sidelines since November.  Will the team go back to him to try and get him in a groove, or will they keep Martin in the mix?
  • Martin has been great since being claimed off waivers on January 19, producing a record of 4-0-1 with a .922 save percentage (SV%).

On The Other Side

  • Although they are on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture and they moved some key pieces out before the trade deadline, the Flames are 9-5 since the All-Star break.
  • Wrapping up a three-game road trip today, Nazem Kadri has led the way for Calgary in terms of point production, producing 16 points during the aforementioned 16 games.
  • Jacob Markstrom has played 41 of the team's 63 games this season, posting a .910 SV%.
  • On special teams, the group's power play ranks 29th in the NHL (14.7%), but their penalty kill is second among all teams in the West (83.7%).

Injury Updates

  • Newly acquired forward Jake Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury while playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 14. He will be examined by Carolina's team doctors upon arrival in Raleigh. He has been skating and is expected to debut with his new team within the next week or two.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and get back into game action on Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

