Preview: March 18 vs. Pittsburgh

Canes and Penguins clash for the second time in eight days

Gameday 3.18 vs PIT 7pm - H1 16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look for a bounce-back effort on Wednesday as they go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

---

When: Wednesday, March 18

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 42-19-6 (90 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, March 17

---

Penguins Record: 34-18-15 (83 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, March 16

Gameday Central

Get ready for the game with the official gameday hub of the Canes! Find the schedule, purchase parking, check out activations and more at the link below.

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes "never got going" in Columbus last night, paving the way to a 5-1 loss.
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored for the second straight game to make it a 2-1 Blue Jackets lead in the second period, but three unanswered goals allowed Columbus to run away with the win.
  • Brandon Bussi made 25 saves but saw his first career losing streak swell to three games.

Season Series vs. PIT...

  • December 30: The Canes fell behind early and couldn't recover en route to a 5-1 defeat in Pittsburgh.
  • March 10: Carolina evened the season series with a 5-4. shootout victory at Lenovo Center.

Solve The Mystery...

  • As fans enter tonight's game, everyone in attendance will receive one of four mystery bobbleheads, courtesy of UNC Health!
  • Each mystery box contains a surprise bobblehead of Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers OR Andrei Svechnikov.
  • Bobbleheads will be distributed at random — specific player items cannot be selected or exchanged upon reception.

Streaking Svech...

  • Andrei Svechnikov arrives at tonight's contest with goals in back-to-back games and having scored in the shootout against Pittsburgh last week.
  • Now with 25 on the season and 16 games to go, he'll try to chase down his single-season best of 30, which came during the 2021-22 campaign.

In Net...

  • With Brandon Bussi starting last night in Columbus, Frederik Andersen will almost certainly get the nod this evening.
  • The Danish netminder has won three in a row and four out of five since returning from the Winter Olympics, most recently backstopping Saturday's tense win in Tampa.

On The Other Side...

  • Coming to town to close out a five-game road trip, which also started in Raleigh, the Penguins are riding high after back-to-back victories over Utah and Colorado.
  • Evgeni Malkin returned from his five-game suspension on Tuesday, contributing two goals and an assist in a 7-2 thrashing of the league-leading Avalanche.
  • Impressively keeping pace in the Metro, even with Sidney Crosby still injured, Pittsburgh's 38 goals since the Olympic break are tied for the most among all NHL teams.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's Mar. 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Mar. 10 that he would likely miss a couple of games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Toronto on Thursday ahead of a Friday night duel against the Maple Leafs.
  • Next Game: Friday, March 20 at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, March 28 vs. New Jersey | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Canes 'Never Got Going' In Columbus

Projected Lineup: March 17 at Columbus

Preview: March 17 at Columbus

Canes To Host Mental Health Awareness Night

Beasley, Team USA Bring Home More Gold

Canes Cap Memorable Moms' Trip With Tampa Triumph

Recap: Canes Claim Moms' Trip Victory In Tampa

Projected Lineup: March 14 at Tampa Bay

Preview: March 14 at Tampa Bay

Recap: Canes Stymied By Binnington, Blues

Hurricanes Announce New Ownership Investors

Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. St. Louis

Preview: March 12 vs. St. Louis

Nikishin Nets Historic Goal As Confidence Builds

Recap: Canes Skate By Penguins In Back-And-Forth Battle

Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: March 10 vs. Pittsburgh

Deslauriers 'Ready When Called Upon' For Canes