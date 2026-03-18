Preview: March 18 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look for a bounce-back effort on Wednesday as they go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

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When: Wednesday, March 18

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 42-19-6 (90 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, March 17

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Penguins Record: 34-18-15 (83 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 7-2 Win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, March 16