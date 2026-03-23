NHL Global Series Appearance 'Worth The Wait' For Aho

RALEIGH, N.C. - 16 years ago, Sebastian Aho sat in the stands of Hartwall Areena in Finland, watching the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild kick off the 2010-11 season as a part of the Compuware NHL Premiere series.

Just 13 years young at the time, he remembers being in awe of the players on the ice, including popular Finns Jussi Jokinen, Joni Pitkanen, and Tuomo Ruutu, dreaming one day he'd be able to be in their shoes - or skates.

A keystone moment in his journey to becoming a professional hockey player, it's a memory that's stuck with him all of these years, even after playing over 700 games and recording 700 points in the league.

And now, this November, the situation will come full circle, as the NHL returns to Aho's home country as part of their 2026 Global Series, where the Canes take on the Seattle Kraken.

“Very excited. Happy. I’ve been dreaming about it for 10 years," the star center reacted with a gigantic smile when he learned of the news. "When they announce the teams [for these games], you usually don’t see Carolina there, and you’re always like, ‘Bummer.’ But [this is] worth the wait."

With the two-game series set to take place in Helsinki, roughly 160 miles, or a three-hour drive from his birthplace of Rauma, the homecoming opportunity is an emotional one.

"I’m pumped to go there and play in front of people who have been close to me and haven’t had the chance to travel here often, or at all," Aho continued. "That’s going to be special."