Recap: Canes 'Never Got Going' In Columbus

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the contest...

“We never got going. We started behind the eight ball with the penalties, gave up a couple, and then we just never got any traction in our game. Really, it was too bad, because we were out of it before we got started, it felt like.”

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts...

"Giving them two is never a great start... I've said it before, it's tough to come back in this league, especially against a team like that that doesn't give you much. They're obviously playing desperate. They looked like the more desperate and ready-to-go team tonight.

Nic Deslauriers on what he took from his Canes debut despite the result...

"Obviously, it didn't go the way we wanted. For me, I was just trying to get my feet wet and show what I can bring to this team. It sucks we didn't win."

Rod Brind'Amour speaking on Deslauriers' debut...

“He did his job. We didn’t have enough guys doing theirs tonight. That can’t be a one-man show. We need everyone to do what they’re supposed to do and it was hard to find tonight.”

Nic Deslauriers on seeing Svechnikov score shortly after his fight sparked the team...

"That's what I live for. I wish I could score goals, but these are the moments that I feel that I did something good. When you're in the box, I know sometimes I'm there for long, but when we score and I'm in there after a job I did, I'm as happy as if I scored a goal."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing what needs to be different against Pittsburgh tomorrow...

“Everything. If you’re going to lose, that’s probably the way you want to do it. You don’t want to lose and play well. This was not a game we played well. Throw it away and come back tomorrow.”