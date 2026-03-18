Recap: Canes 'Never Got Going' In Columbus

Svechnikov scores lone goal in Deslauriers' debut

RECAP

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes couldn't recover from a slow start on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. 

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Although it looked as if Carolina was going to control the opening stages of the contest, an inadvertent high stick from Seth Jarvis sent Columbus to the game's first power play. There, the Blue Jackets made good on their opportunity, establishing themselves in the driver's seat.

Scoring on their first shot of the night, a second Columbus man advantage later in the frame yielded the same result, sending the Canes back to the locker room in a two-goal hole after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Nic Deslauriers marked his debut by dropping the gloves in an effort to provide his team with a spark. Riding that momentum, Andrei Svechnikov got the Canes on the board shortly thereafter, seemingly turning the tide in favor of the visitors.

However, fewer than four minutes later, a pair of counterstrikes separated by just 34 seconds gave the Blue Jackets their first three-goal lead of the night, one they'd only further extend in the third. A final marker with 13:22 closed out the scoring, completing the book on Carolina's first regulation loss to a Metropolitan Division opponent since Dec. 30.

In net, Brandon Bussi suffered the loss for Carolina, allowing five goals on 30 shots.

CAR at CBJ | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov scored for the second straight game. His 25th of the season marked the second-most he's scored in a campaign during his career. His current single-season best is 30 (2021-22).
  • Forward Nic Deslauriers skated 12:31 in his first showing with the club and registered a game-high six hits. His second-period fight with Mathieu Olivier was the third time that the two have dropped the gloves against one another in their careers.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the contest...

“We never got going. We started behind the eight ball with the penalties, gave up a couple, and then we just never got any traction in our game. Really, it was too bad, because we were out of it before we got started, it felt like.”

Jordan Staal offering his thoughts...

"Giving them two is never a great start... I've said it before, it's tough to come back in this league, especially against a team like that that doesn't give you much. They're obviously playing desperate. They looked like the more desperate and ready-to-go team tonight.

Nic Deslauriers on what he took from his Canes debut despite the result...

"Obviously, it didn't go the way we wanted. For me, I was just trying to get my feet wet and show what I can bring to this team. It sucks we didn't win."

Rod Brind'Amour speaking on Deslauriers' debut...

“He did his job. We didn’t have enough guys doing theirs tonight. That can’t be a one-man show. We need everyone to do what they’re supposed to do and it was hard to find tonight.”

Nic Deslauriers on seeing Svechnikov score shortly after his fight sparked the team...

"That's what I live for. I wish I could score goals, but these are the moments that I feel that I did something good. When you're in the box, I know sometimes I'm there for long, but when we score and I'm in there after a job I did, I'm as happy as if I scored a goal."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing what needs to be different against Pittsburgh tomorrow...

“Everything. If you’re going to lose, that’s probably the way you want to do it. You don’t want to lose and play well. This was not a game we played well. Throw it away and come back tomorrow.”

Rod Brind'Amour Postgame Quotes

What's Next?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and get right back in action tomorrow night at Lenovo Center against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, March 18 vs. Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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